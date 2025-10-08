MONITORAPP to showcase cloud-based security platform AIONCLOUD at GITEX 2025 - multiple security functions in 1 platform

Logo of AIONCLOUD A Full-Stack Security Platform - Securing Both Your Network and Endpoint A Global SECaasPlatform - Anytime, Anywhere

GURO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MONITORAPP (CEO Kyle Lee) announced its participation in GITEX 2025, to be held from October 13 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where it will introduce its flagship cloud-native security platform “ AIONCLOUD .” The company plans to highlight its unified approach to cybersecurity, combining multiple security functions into one intelligent platform to deliver comprehensive, scalable, and low-latency protection for enterprises worldwide.AIONCLOUD: Unified, Scalable, and Zero Trust-ReadyFounded in 2005, MONITORAPP has grown into a global cybersecurity leader with two decades of expertise. Initially specializing in appliance-based network security, the company shifted its focus to the cloud and launched AIONCLOUD in 2016. Designed for the era of digital transformation, AIONCLOUD delivers full-stack network security through a global edge network that supports enterprises across regions and industries.At GITEX 2025, MONITORAPP will spotlight AIONCLOUD as a next-generation Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) platform built on Zero Trust principles, integrating functions such as SWG (Secure Web Gateway), CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker), RBI (Remote Browser Isolation), and ZTNA (Zero Trust Network Access). This holistic approach allows companies to manage security policies efficiently across both on-premise and cloud environments, ensuring seamless protection regardless of user location.Core Service ArchitectureThe AIONCLOUD platform is organized into three main service categories: Website Protection, Secure Internet Access, and Secure Remote Access. Its WAAP (Web Application and API Protection) service integrates WAF, API security, CDN, bot detection, and DDoS mitigation. The Website Security Posture Check (WSPC) tool provides real-time risk monitoring through malware scanning, SSL/TLS certificate checks, configuration analysis, and tampering detection.The SSE (Security Service Edge) module incorporates SWG, CASB, RBI, FWaaS, NG DPI, and ATP to secure SaaS, web applications, and online resources under unified policy-based control. By replacing traditional VPNs, AIONCLOUD enforces continuous authentication and application-level access control, permitting only verified users to connect securely in accordance with Zero Trust frameworks.As a subscription-based full-stack solution, AIONCLOUD consolidates multiple cybersecurity functions into a single service, reducing operational complexity while providing the flexibility enterprises need to manage modern, distributed environments.Global Reach and Strategic ExpansionMONITORAPP has steadily expanded its global footprint since 2011, establishing subsidiaries in Japan (2016) and the United States (2019) and forming 28 international partnerships. Today, the company supports over 9,000 clients worldwide across various industries, including finance, manufacturing, government, and education. Through localized marketing, sales, and technical support teams, MONITORAPP provides tailored security services for each region.At GITEX 2025, MONITORAPP will host live demonstrations, interactive sessions, and giveaways at its booth while meeting with potential customers and partners. After the exhibition, the company will continue business discussions through Proof of Concept (POC) programs and free trials to help enterprises experience AIONCLOUD’s real-world effectiveness.Building a Global Security Ecosystem“MONITORAPP is focusing on expanding brand awareness and market share across Asia and the MENA regions by leveraging our global partner network and participating in international exhibitions such as GITEX Global,” said a company representative. “We are also broadening our portfolio beyond network security to include endpoint security, unifying both domains under a single Zero Trust model. This will strengthen our ability to deliver end-to-end protection and address the complex security challenges of today’s digital landscape.”About MONITORAPPFounded in 2005, MONITORAPP is a cybersecurity company specializing in cloud-based and network security solutions. With decades of expertise and a growing global presence, the company develops cutting-edge technologies under its flagship platform, AIONCLOUD, which integrates multiple security functions into one unified Zero Trust architecture. MONITORAPP’s mission is to simplify security management and empower enterprises with scalable, efficient, and globally consistent protection.

