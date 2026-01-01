FakeEyes to Unveil Walking Assistance Platform for the Visually Impaired at CES 2026

FakeEyes CEO Mason Kim presents at the Global Media Meetup held on Friday, December 12, at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul. FakeEyes CEO Mason Kim conducts interviews with journalists from five countries—the United States, France, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, and Vietnam. AI-based live-fire sniper training system XR-based close-combat training platform A walking assistance device and navigation platform for the visually impaired in test run

“Pursuing entry into the global barrier-free solutions market”

SEOCHO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FakeEyes (CEO Mason Kim) announced that it will unveil a walking assistance device and navigation platform for the visually impaired at CES 2026, marking its expansion from defense technology into the global barrier-free solutions market. The company introduced its plans during the Global Media Meetup hosted by AVING News’ International Press Club (IPC) on Friday, December 12, at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul.The Global Media Meetup serves as a platform to introduce Korean companies and startups to the global market, with a particular focus on CES 2026 Innovation Award winners and CES-participating companies. It supports international exposure through global media channels and business networking.FakeEyes is a Korean technology company that has built core expertise in vision AI and extended reality (XR). Leveraging these capabilities, the company has developed advanced defense solutions, including AI-based live-fire sniper training systems and XR-based close-combat training platforms. Its live-fire sniper training system has been officially adopted by the Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command, helping train advanced snipers. International PCT patents protect these technologies and have been recognized for their potential in global markets. Through continuous advancement of its defense platforms, FakeEyes has focused on enhancing intelligent training systems and professional operational capabilities.At CES 2026, FakeEyes will present a new application of its vision AI technology: a walking assistance platform for people with visual impairments, developed through a three-company consortium with SimSimi Inc. and DIVE XR. The platform is designed to support independent, safe mobility in everyday environments and reflects FakeEyes’ strategy to translate high-performance defense technologies into socially impactful solutions.The system consists of a wearable device equipped with a camera and speaker, paired with a mobile application. Using a single camera, the device employs a monocular depth estimation (MDE) engine to estimate three-dimensional spatial information of the surrounding environment. At the same time, it uses semantic segmentation to classify objects in real-time video and image data at the pixel level, enabling precise recognition of obstacles and environmental features.These AI engines are integrated into an ultra-lightweight on-device AI architecture, allowing the platform to operate without network connectivity. As a result, the system delivers consistent performance even in areas with limited or unstable mobile network coverage. Based on user-defined routes, the platform identifies potential hazards, analyzes their distance and movement direction, and provides immediate guidance to support safe walking.CEO Mason Kim explained that the platform was designed with both accessibility and practicality in mind. “Our assistive device for the visually impaired offers strong cost competitiveness in manufacturing and daily use, while maintaining ultra-low power consumption,” he said. He added that the platform supports voice guidance and hands-free control through voice recognition, allowing users to receive navigation instructions and manage walking functions naturally while in motion.By integrating vision AI, depth estimation, semantic analysis, and voice interaction into a single efficient system, FakeEyes aims to lower barriers to adoption and expand access to assistive mobility technology. “With this highly efficient platform that brings together diverse functions, we plan to expand beyond the domestic market and actively pursue opportunities in overseas barrier-free solution markets,” Kim said.Through its debut at CES 2026, FakeEyes plans to engage with global partners, accessibility-focused organizations, and public-sector stakeholders, positioning its walking assistance platform as a scalable solution for improving mobility and independence for people with visual impairments worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.