AJ2 to Demonstrate Proprietary Algorithm–Hardware Integrated Iris Recognition Platform at CES 2026

AJ2 CEO Gil Soo Jung answers to journalists from five countries at the Global Media Meetup. AJ2 CEO Gil Soo Jung presents their technology at the Meetup. AJ2 CEO Gil Soo Jung introduces the company’s technology to journalists from five countries A view of AJ2’s iris-recognition solution lineup was showcased at the Global Media Meetup. One of the journalists try AJ2's iris detection technology.

SEOCHO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AJ2 (CEO Gil Soo Jung) announced that it will demonstrate its proprietary algorithm–hardware integrated iris recognition platform at CES 2026, continuing its global expansion in next-generation biometric authentication. The company shared its technology roadmap during the Global Media Meetup hosted by AVING News’ International Press Club (IPC) on Friday, December 12, at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul.Founded in 2022, AJ2 is a Korean technology company built on extensive iris recognition research and development experience accumulated over many years. Beginning in 2024, its third year of operation, the company successfully commercialized personal identity authentication and security solutions and has since supplied them to a wide range of industrial sites. AJ2 reports steady export growth driven by a diversified product lineup that emphasizes functional differentiation and technological competitiveness.AJ2’s solutions integrate independently developed hardware, including optical components, with proprietary software, setting them apart from conventional biometric security products. While traditional iris recognition technologies faced barriers to adoption due to strict recognition conditions and high costs, AJ2 addressed these challenges through AI-based algorithm development and cost-efficient hardware design.At the core of the platform is AJ2’s proprietary iris recognition algorithm, named “iris,” which applies CNN-based deep learning to open-source AI models. This approach has increased recognition accuracy to approximately 95 percent while enabling more competitive licensing costs than those of general-purpose biometric algorithms, such as facial recognition. On the hardware side, AJ2 adopted high-resolution lenses and infrared LEDs that effectively suppress light scattering, significantly improving iris image capture accuracy and focal distance. Through these optimizations, the company reduced overall hardware costs by more than 30 percent compared with competing solutions, improving both performance and economic viability.Building on these advancements, AJ2 has implemented functionality that enables fast, accurate iris identification at distances of around one meter. Through repeated demonstrations at domestic and overseas exhibitions, the company has also validated next-generation solutions capable of extending recognition distance to up to 3 meters while maintaining robustness to environmental variables such as lighting conditions. These results have supported AJ2’s expanding partnerships in regions including Japan, the Middle East, and North and Central America.Having participated in CES continuously since 2023, AJ2 plans to return to CES 2026 to showcase the scalability and competitiveness of its technology and explore new global business opportunities across multiple industries.CEO Gil Soo Jung said, “At CES 2026, we aim to highlight the lightweight design and scalability of our iris recognition platform and move beyond conventional security applications into new markets such as mobile biometrics, fintech, and healthcare.” He added, “The iris is a more precise and distinctive identifier than the face or fingerprints, and it also reflects aspects of an individual’s health. This makes it a powerful biomarker with virtually unlimited applicability, and we expect strong interest from global companies across diverse sectors.”Through its integrated approach to algorithms and hardware, AJ2 positions its iris recognition platform as a next-generation biometric solution capable of addressing both security and emerging digital health needs, reinforcing its ambition to establish a strong global presence following CES 2026.

