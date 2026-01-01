Korea Lighting to Unveil Brain Healthcare Solution ‘Neurélux’ at CES 2026

Korea Lighting CEO Dongwoo Lee presents at the Global Media Meetup held on Tuesday, December 9, at MIK Basecamp. Product image of Neurélux AI generated illustration of Neurélux in use Korea Lighting CEO Dongwoo Lee presents at the Global Media Meetup held on Tuesday, December 9, at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul. Korea Lighting CEO Dongwoo Lee conducts interviews with journalists from the United States, France, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

SEOCHO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korea Lighting (CEO Dongwoo Lee) today announced that it will unveil its ambient brain healthcare solution Neurélux at CES 2026, marking the company’s full-scale entry into the U.S. home healthcare and sleep technology markets. The company shared its global strategy during the Global Media Meetup hosted by AVING News’ International Press Club (IPC) on Tuesday, December 9, at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul.Founded in 2010, Korea Lighting positions itself as a functional opto-semiconductor platform company that develops technologies extending beyond illumination to improve human health and quality of life through light. Its core proprietary platform, HS FRAME, integrates LED chips, circuits, and heat sinks into a single structure, reducing thermal resistance to 1.75 K/W. This architecture overcomes the heat limitations of conventional LEDs and enables stable, medical-grade high-output wavelengths, which the company says are essential for healthcare and therapeutic applications.Building on this platform, Korea Lighting has developed a portfolio that includes the ambient brain healthcare device Neurélux, the beauty wellness brand Lümedique, and sterilization and hygiene lighting solutions. These products have positioned the company as a leading player in the bio-healthcare lighting market. Korea Lighting has received New Excellent Technology (NET) and New Excellent Product (NEP) certifications from the Korean government, as well as the Jang Young-sil Award, recognizing its technological excellence. It has also secured patents in seven countries, including the United States, Japan, and several European markets.The company’s flagship hygiene lighting solution, Vitamin LED, was designated as an innovative product by Korea’s Public Procurement Service and has been adopted by more than 300 public institutions, fire stations, and hospitals, demonstrating both performance and safety. Korea Lighting has also applied its HS FRAME packaging technology to smart farming, achieving efficiency improvements of more than 50 percent compared with conventional agricultural lighting.At CES 2026, Korea Lighting will present Neurélux as the global debut of what it defines as the world’s first “Ambient Brain Healthcare” category. Neurélux applies HS FRAME semiconductor thermal management technology to deliver stable, medical-grade wavelengths without noise or vibration. Unlike conventional wearable photobiomodulation devices that must be attached to the body, Neurélux offers a non-contact, ambient solution that naturally integrates into daily living environments.By using everyday light as a medium for brain healthcare, Neurélux proposes a new approach to the prevention and management of age-related dementia and sleep disorders, two of the most pressing challenges facing ultra-aging societies worldwide. Its minimalist ambient design intentionally departs from the clinical aesthetics of traditional medical devices, allowing it to blend seamlessly into bedrooms and living spaces.“We are positioning CES 2026 as the strategic debut stage for the global launch of Neurélux,” Korea Lighting said. “Through the world’s first Ambient Brain Healthcare category, we aim to reshape the wearable-centric photobiomodulation market and secure technological leadership.”The company added that its CES participation is expected to lead to strategic partnerships with major healthcare buyers and companies in North America and Europe. Korea Lighting aims to demonstrate that its functional opto-semiconductor technology represents a new global standard in digital healthcare and to secure tangible export contracts alongside expanded global brand recognition.Korea Lighting has identified the U.S. home healthcare and sleep tech markets as its top priority targets. Beginning with the global launch of Neurélux planned for March 2026, the company intends to pursue strategic collaborations with leading U.S. home healthcare companies while also initiating global clinical trials to further verify therapeutic efficacy and strengthen technological credibility.Looking ahead, Korea Lighting is developing a follow-up product lineup that addresses the entire neurovascular axis, extending from the brain to the spine and nervous system, based on its HS FRAME technology. Through this strategy, the company aims to evolve beyond device manufacturing and establish itself as an ambient photobiomodulation platform company focused on extending healthy human lifespan and leading the future of non-invasive longevity technology.

