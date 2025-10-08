Etech Global Services Solidifies Market Leadership Position in Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix® for CXM Services

Matt Rocco - CEO

Company's Strategic AI Integration and Human-Centric Approach Drives Recognition Among 61 Global Providers in Rapidly Transforming Industry

NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etech Global Services has strengthened its industry standing as a Major Contender in the highly competitive Everest Group Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025 for the Americas region. This marks the second consecutive year Etech has earned this prestigious recognition, demonstrating sustained excellence in an industry landscape that has fundamentally transformed toward AI-native execution.This recognition comes at a pivotal moment as Etech recently launched ETS Labs , its dedicated AI-focused technology division, positioning the company uniquely among CXM providers who are still transitioning from experimental AI pilots to full-scale production. Etech's consistent PEAK Matrix positioning underscores the company's strategic foresight in orchestrating what the industry now recognizes as the winning formula: advanced AI technologies seamlessly integrated with deep human expertise and domain knowledge."While many providers are still experimenting with AI integration, Etech has been living this reality," said Matt Rocco, CEO of Etech Global Services. "Our recognition in the 2025 PEAK Matrixreflects not just our current capabilities, but our strategic investment in what we knew would become industry standard. The recent launch of ETS Labs demonstrates our commitment to leading the AI transformation rather than simply following it—we're turning decades of contact center intelligence from over one billion customer interactions into breakthrough AI solutions."Industry Evolution Validates Etech's Strategic VisionThe Everest Group's 2025 assessment highlights a marketplace where CXM has evolved from a supporting function into both a growth accelerator and resilience pillar for enterprises. This transformation directly aligns with Etech's strategic vision, now amplified through ETS Labs' flagship QEval platform, which achieves what competitors struggle with: 30-day implementation timelines versus industry-standard 6-9 months, with immediate ROI impact.Etech's sustained recognition stems from its differentiated capabilities in:• AI-Native Innovation Through ETS Labs: The newly launched technology division delivers measurable AI solutions with 30-day deployment versus industry-standard 6-9 months, backed by 25+ years of operational intelligence• QEval Platform Advantage: Achieving 100% interaction coverage with transparent algorithms, eliminating the "black box" concerns that plague traditional AI implementations• Data-to-Insight Mastery: Proprietary frameworks built on over one billion customer interactions that transform enterprise data into actionable strategic insights• Proven Business Impact: Demonstrated track record of improving both customer loyalty metrics and shareholder value, with 15-20% cost advantages over traditional solutions• Strategic Partnership Ecosystem: Deep technology alliances combined with in-house innovation capabilities through ETS LabsMarket Leadership Through InnovationAs one of 61 providers evaluated globally, Etech's positioning reflects the company's ability to compete effectively against industry giants while maintaining the agility and client focus that defines its minority-owned business model. The company's approach to CXM transformation has consistently delivered measurable outcomes that matter most to enterprise clients: improved customer retention, increased revenue per customer, and enhanced operational efficiency."The CXM industry has reached an inflection point where traditional approaches simply cannot deliver the sophisticated customer experiences modern enterprises demand," Rocco continued. "Our clients aren't just looking for service providers—they're seeking strategic partners who can help them navigate complex digital transformations while maintaining the human touch that creates genuine customer connections."Looking Forward: Sustainable Growth in a Transformed MarketEtech's recognition in the 2025 PEAK Matrixpositions the company to capitalize on the industry's continued evolution toward intelligent, AI-driven customer experience solutions. As enterprises increasingly invest in systems that anticipate and act on customer needs, Etech's proven ability to orchestrate technology and human expertise—now enhanced through ETS Labs' revolutionary approach to AI deployment—becomes even more valuable.The company continues to expand its capabilities through strategic investments in AI technologies, with ETS Labs targeting 70% year-over-year growth and expansion plans across the United States, Europe, UK, Australia, and Canada.For more information about Etech's award-winning CXM solutions and how they can transform your customer experience strategy, visit www.etechgs.com or contact our team at CX@etechgs.comAbout Etech Global ServicesEtech Global Services delivers next-generation BPO solutions that unlock the full potential of customer experience management through the intelligent integration of artificial and human intelligence. As a global, minority-owned business founded in 2003, Etech has expanded to include 3,600 employees and nine state-of-the-art contact centers across three countries, processing over 160 million voice interactions and 40 million chat & email interactions annually.Through its recently launched ETS Labs division and flagship QEval platform, Etech transforms decades of operational intelligence from over one billion customer interactions into breakthrough AI solutions that deliver measurable ROI with industry-leading implementation speed.Company Information:Etech Global Services: www.etechgs.com ETS Labs: www.etslabs.ai

