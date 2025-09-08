Etech Global Services Announces Strategic Leadership Changes and Launches ETS Labs Technology Division

Matt Rocco - CEO

Jim Iyoob Named President of New AI-Focused ETS Labs Division; Kaylene Eckels Promoted to President of Etech Global Services

NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etech Global Services today announces significant leadership developments alongside the strategic launch of ETS Labs , a dedicated AI-powered technology division. These organizational changes position the company for accelerated growth while maintaining its market-leading customer experience solutions.Leadership Appointments Drive Strategic VisionKaylene Eckels has been promoted to President of Etech Global Services, bringing her extensive operational expertise to guide the company's core BPO services and global expansion initiatives. Simultaneously, Jim Iyoob has been appointed President of ETS Labs, the newly formed technology division focused on AI-powered enterprise solutions."These leadership appointments reflect our commitment to both operational excellence and technological innovation," said Matt Rocco, CEO of Etech Global Services. "Kaylene's proven track record in scaling operations aligns perfectly with our global growth strategy, while Jim's vision will drive ETS Labs' mission to revolutionize enterprise AI deployment."ETS Labs: Transforming AI Promise into PerformanceETS Labs addresses the critical "software without value" problem facing enterprises by combining proven AI technology with deep operational expertise derived from over one billion customer interactions. Operating through etslabs.ai, the division leverages Etech's 25+ years of contact center intelligence to deliver measurable results in weeks, not months."We're launching ETS Labs to solve the fundamental disconnect between AI promise and AI performance," said Jim Iyoob, President of ETS Labs. "Our division transforms contact center operations through AI solutions backed by decades of real-world experience and operational intelligence that cannot be replicated."Comprehensive Technology Portfolio Delivers Rapid ROIETS Labs disrupts traditional implementation timelines through its flagship QEval platform, achieving 100% interaction coverage with transparent algorithms. While competitors require 6-9 month implementations, QEval deploys in 30 days with immediate ROI impact.The division's comprehensive AI-driven portfolio includes:• QEval: AI-powered quality management with real-time coaching and predictive analytics• ICE Communication: Omnichannel customer engagement with intelligent routing• Workflow Automation Solutions: Custom enterprise process optimization• Professional Services: ML/LLM optimization, system integration, and workforce managementMarket Advantages Through Operational HeritageETS Labs enters the market with distinct competitive advantages: 15-20% cost benefits over traditional solutions, transparent AI eliminating "black box" concerns, and unmatched domain expertise built on billions of processed interactions. The division targets 70% year-over-year growth with expansion plans across the United States, Europe, UK, Australia, and Canada."At ETS Labs, software gets you started, but our people deliver results," concluded Iyoob. "We're not waiting for customer experience technology's future, we're creating it through proven operational excellence."About Etech Global ServicesEtech Global Services delivers next-generation BPO solutions as a global minority-owned business that has trademarked methodologies for transforming data into strategic insights. The company leverages artificial intelligence plus human intelligence to enhance training, coaching, and critical behavior development, ultimately improving both customer experience and shareholder value.Founded in 2003 with 400 employees and a single contact center in Nacogdoches, Texas, Etech has expanded over 20+ years to include more than 50 global partnerships, 3,600 employees, and nine state-of-the-art contact centers across three countries. With over 160 million voice interactions, 40 million chat & email interactions, and 54 million quality monitoring evaluations annually, Etech provides flexible, scalable solutions for organizations of all sizes.About ETS LabsETS Labs is the AI-focused technology business division of Etech Global Services, specializing in enterprise customer experience transformation. Through its flagship QEval platform and comprehensive professional services, ETS Labs delivers measurable ROI with industry-leading implementation speed. Built on 25+ years of contact center expertise and intelligence from over one billion customer interactions, ETS Labs revolutionizes enterprise AI deployment and optimization. Learn more at www.etslabs.ai Company Information:Etech Global Services: www.etechgs.com ETS Labs: www.etslabs.ai

