Pulse of the City News Honors Contractors for 12 Years of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Three contractors were recently recognized by Pulse of the City News for a long history of top-notch customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three contractors were recently recognized for their outstanding customer service and satisfaction, as reported directly by customers. For their efforts, they received a twelfth straight award from Pulse of the City News.Harrison Electric Inc. in Plymouth, Minnesota, offers comprehensive residential electrical service for homeowners in Minneapolis and the surrounding area. The company specializes in electrical repair, system replacement and ongoing maintenance as well as complete inspections. The skilled and certified team of electricians at Harrison Electric are trained and experienced to provide fast, efficient, affordable service as well as the best possible experience for clients. The company’s goal is simple: for its clients to be 100 percent satisfied with every aspect of the job. For more information, visit Harrison Electric’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/harrison-electric-inc-Plymouth-MN Booher Remodeling Company of Indianapolis has delivered quality remodeling services to residents since 2001. The family-owned business specializes in kitchen and bath remodels, but its primary focus is on upholding its mission statement: to deliver quality work, on time and with a service-oriented attitude. Indeed, Booher Remodeling is known for exceptional craftsmanship, quality design services and dedicated customer service. Delivering on its mission has allowed the company to grow and continue to meet the needs of more and more customers. For more information visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/BOOHER-REMODELING-COMPANY-INDIANAPOLIS-IN FX Concrete in Fort Worth has decades of experience in the industry, serving more than just the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex but all of Texas and beyond. The firm provides complete turnkey pour and finish concrete services for commercial, industrial and multi-family developments, and specializes in structural concrete, foundations, slab on grade, podiums, retaining walls, footings, piers, paving, and flatwork. Founded by Frank and Xavier De La Rosa in 2010, FX Concrete is a firm of talented and diverse individuals who share a passion for building in a collaborative team-oriented environment. This team culture has resulted in optimal personal service from every department, benefitting clients. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/FX-Concrete-Fort-Worth-TX Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

