AIPLUX as Finalist ERIA’s Digital Innovation and Sustainable Economy Centre (E-DISC) for One ASEAN Startup Award 2025

AIPLUX Joins One ASEAN Startup Award Finalists

AIPLUX joins ERIA’s One ASEAN Startup Award 2025 as a finalist, sharing how AI can boost innovation growth and support ASEAN’s sustainable future.

It’s an honor to be part of the ERIA One ASEAN Startup Award as a finalist, joining other inspiring startups to contribute to a more innovative and sustainable future.” — Alfred Wu, CEO and Founder of AIPLUX

SINGAPORE, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIPLUX , a next-generation AI infrastructure company combining legal expertise with advanced machine learning for smarter IP governance, has been selected as a finalist for the One ASEAN Startup Award 2025 Pre-Event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 22 October 2025.Presented by ERIA Digital Innovation and Sustainable Economy Centre (E-DISC) , the program recognizes startups using Artificial Intelligence and Zero-Emission technologies to support sustainable and responsible innovation across ASEAN.ERIA (Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia) is an international organization based that supports economic integration, sustainable development, and innovation across the ASEAN region and its dialogue partners. Through E-DISC, ERIA drives collaboration between governments, academia, and the private sector to build a more inclusive digital and sustainable economy.The One ASEAN Startup Award highlights startups that are driving real-world impact and fostering collaboration among entrepreneurs, researchers, and policymakers committed to advancing ASEAN’s digital transformation and sustainable future.The Kuala Lumpur pre-event is the third in the program, featuring 10 finalist startups from Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. Each startup will be presenting innovations that reimagine the future through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Zero-Emission technologies to foster collaboration, open innovation, and sustainable growth across ASEAN. AIPLUX looks forward to sharing and engaging in meaningful dialogues on how responsible AI can strengthen innovation ecosystems' growth across the region.AIPLUX invites attendees to join the One ASEAN Startup Award 2025 Pre-Event on 22 October 2025 at Sunway Resort Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, and be part of this inspiring gathering where ASEAN’s brightest startups will showcase their innovations.

