AIPLUX Gains Investment Interest from CDIB Capital Innovation Accelerator at StarFab’s 13th Cloud Valley Demo Day

AIPLUX Receives Investment Intention from CDIB Capital Innovation Accelerator AIPLUX Earns Third Place in Audience Choice Award with The Syscom Group AIPLUX CEO & Founder Alfred Wu Presents at StarFab Demo Day

Recognized for its innovation in secure Edge AI automation, AIPLUX draws investor attention at StarFab’s 13th Taiwan Cloud Valley Demo Day.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIPLUX announced it has received an investment intention of over NTD 10 million (approximately USD 300,000) from CDIB Capital Innovation Accelerator following its presentation at the 13th Taiwan Cloud Valley Clouded Leopard Incubation Program Demo Day hosted by StarFab Accelerator.The event brought together leading venture capital, corporate partners, and industry leaders to highlight Taiwan’s fast-growing AI ecosystem. Among the twelve standout startups, AIPLUX was recognized for its innovation in Edge AI solution for a private and compliant automation for enterprise workflows.AIPLUX’s Agent Cube empowers professionals to streamline operations through on-premise AI automation for data privacy, auditability, and regulatory compliance with frameworks such as the GDPR and EU AI Act.“We’re honored by the recognition from CDIB Capital and StarFab,” said Alfred Wu, CEO & Founder of AIPLUX. “This investment interest validates our mission to make AI secure, sustainable, and enterprise-ready for industries that demand the highest standards of privacy and compliance.”Alongside its corporate partner The Syscom Group , AIPLUX also earned the third-place for audience choices showing strong community and investor support.AIPLUX remains committed to shaping a future where AI innovation and data trust coexist. The company welcomes collaboration and partners seeking secure, responsible AI adoption. To learn more or request a live demo of Agent Cube, visit www.aiplux.com or contact at hello@aiplux.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.