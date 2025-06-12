AIPLUX Selected as Top 12 AI Tech Trail Startup at VivaTech 2025 Showcasing at VivaTech Paris (Booth D38-002)

Recognized for its secure, on-premises AI solution powered by NVIDIA GPUs, AIPLUX ensures data privacy and compliance for knowledge professionals.

We’re honored to be named one of the Top 12 AI Tech startups at VivaTech 2025. This recognition highlights our commitment to providing AI solutions focused on security, accuracy, and compliance.” — Alfred Wu, CEO and Founder of AIPLUX

PARIS, FRANCE, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIPLUX is excited to announce its selection as one of the Top 12 AI Tech Startups in the AI Tech Trail at VivaTech 2025, Europe's largest technology and startup event, taking place from June 11 to 14 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The event is set to attract over 165,000 visitors, 14,000 startups, and 3,000 investors, providing a prestigious platform to showcase the latest in innovation. This recognition underlines AIPLUX's leadership in on-premises AI technology, particularly in developing secure, offline AI systems for industries handling sensitive data.VivaTech’s AI Tech Trail highlights startups at the forefront of innovation, and AIPLUX is proud to be among them. The company’s Edge AI solution stands out for its commitment to data privacy, accuracy, and compliance. Unlike cloud-based AI systems, AIPLUX’s Edge AI operates entirely offline, ensuring that sensitive data stays within a company’s secure environment, reducing risks linked to cloud dependencies.AIPLUX’s Edge AI solution is ideal for industries where data privacy is crucial. By leveraging NVIDIA GPUs, the solution enables real-time processing, scalability, and compliance with strict privacy regulations such as GDPR.AIPLUX invites attendees to visit its booth at Hall 1, Booth D38-002 to discover how its offline AI solutions can optimize workflows while ensuring full data privacy and security.For more information about AIPLUX and its innovative solutions, or to book a demo, visit www.aiplux.com

Your Private AI Knowledge Analyst - AIPLUX Edge AI

