AIPLUX Selected as Top 12 AI Tech Trail Startup at VivaTech 2025
Recognized for its secure, on-premises AI solution powered by NVIDIA GPUs, AIPLUX ensures data privacy and compliance for knowledge professionals.
VivaTech’s AI Tech Trail highlights startups at the forefront of innovation, and AIPLUX is proud to be among them. The company’s Edge AI solution stands out for its commitment to data privacy, accuracy, and compliance. Unlike cloud-based AI systems, AIPLUX’s Edge AI operates entirely offline, ensuring that sensitive data stays within a company’s secure environment, reducing risks linked to cloud dependencies.
AIPLUX’s Edge AI solution is ideal for industries where data privacy is crucial. By leveraging NVIDIA GPUs, the solution enables real-time processing, scalability, and compliance with strict privacy regulations such as GDPR.
AIPLUX invites attendees to visit its booth at Hall 1, Booth D38-002 to discover how its offline AI solutions can optimize workflows while ensuring full data privacy and security.
For more information about AIPLUX and its innovative solutions, or to book a demo, visit www.aiplux.com.
Amelia Widjaja
AIPLUX
amelia.widjaja@aiplux.com
Your Private AI Knowledge Analyst - AIPLUX Edge AI
