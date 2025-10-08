Beyond Facials Introduces The Biohacking Facial- Exosome Nanoneedling in Los Angeles

Nanoneedling with exosomes facial at Beyond Facials Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Monica CA - October 8, 2025Beyond Facials, a premier skincare destination at 2730 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, is thrilled to introduce The Biohacking Facial, a groundbreaking nanoneedling treatment with human umbilical cord-derived exosomes that outshines traditional PRP microneedling and vampire facials. This innovative therapy, launched today, promises a 100x collagen boost and zero-downtime rejuvenation, setting a new standard in anti-aging skincare.The biohacking facial represents a significant advancement in skincare technology.Harnessing the power of 300+ growth factors, including Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF) and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), the nanoneedling with Exosomes Facial stimulates fibroblast activity for rapid skin repair and lasting radiance. Unlike PRP-based treatments, which rely on 12-20 variable growth factors and require blood draws, this ethically sourced, lab-purified exosome therapy delivers visible results in 5-7 days, with effects lasting 6-12 months. The non-invasive nanoneedling process (0.15-0.25mm) ensures 97% serum absorption, offering instant plumping and glow without recovery time—perfect for Santa Monica’s on-the-go elite.Exosomes, which are tiny vesicles derived from stem cells, play a crucial role in cell communication and regeneration. When applied to the skin through nanoneedling, they penetrate deeply to promote collagen production, reduce inflammation, and improve overall skin texture and tone. This innovative approach not only accelerates the healing process but also provides a more youthful and radiant appearance.“Clients are seeking cutting-edge solutions that deliver real results without the hassle of outdated procedures like vampire facials,” said Elvira, co-founder and main esthetitian of Beyond Facials. "Our clients are always seeking the most advanced treatments, and this facial offers unparalleled results without the need for invasive procedures. It's a game-changer in the world of aesthetics."Beyond Facials has long been at the forefront of skincare innovation, consistently offering treatments that prioritize both efficacy and client comfort. The biohacking facial is a testament to their commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions that cater to the evolving needs of their clientele.Clients who have experienced the biohacking facial report noticeable improvements in skin elasticity, hydration, and clarity. The treatment is suitable for all skin types and can be customized to address specific concerns, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to enhance their natural beauty.As the demand for non-invasive skincare solutions continues to rise, Beyond Facials remains dedicated to leading the industry with pioneering treatments that deliver exceptional results. The biohacking facial - nanoneedling with exosomes is now available at their Santa Monica studio, inviting clients to experience the future of skincare today.This launch marks Beyond Facials’ commitment to pioneering biohacking skincare, appealing to health-conscious Angelenos and beauty enthusiasts worldwide. The treatment is now available for booking, with packages starting at 2-3 sessions for optimal outcomes.

