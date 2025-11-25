Non-Invasive Skincare Treatments See Rising Demand Ahead of 2025 Holiday Season, Reports Santa Monica Studio

Black Friday Beyond Facials

The Salmon Sperm Facial, exosome nanoneedling, and our upgraded lymphatic Hydrafacials have been booked solid for months,” shares Elvira, esthetician of Beyond Facials.” — Elvira, Beyond Facials

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Facials, a skincare studio in Santa Monica, California, reports a marked increase in client bookings for non-invasive facial and body treatments in the weeks leading up to the 2025 holiday season.Estheticians at the studio say many clients now prioritize procedures that produce visible results while requiring little or no recovery time. This shift allows individuals to attend holiday parties, family gatherings, and professional commitments without the redness, peeling, or social downtime traditionally associated with more aggressive skincare services. “We’re seeing appointments booked two to three weeks further,” said Elvira, Lead Esthetician at Beyond Facials. “Clients tell us they want to look refreshed for photos and events, but they can’t afford to take days off or explain visible irritation to colleagues or relatives.”The five non-invasive treatments currently experiencing the highest demand at the studio are:1. Hydrafacial with Lymphatic DrainageCombines cleansing, extraction, hydration, and temporary lymphatic drainage to reduce puffiness and improve skin clarity in a single session.2. PDRN (Salmon DNA-Derived) Facial with NanoneedlingUtilizes polydeoxyribonucleotide derived from salmon DNA alongside nanoneedling — a needle-free delivery method — to support skin repair and hydration.3. Exosome Treatment with NanoneedlingApplies human-derived exosomes through nanoneedling channels to address texture irregularities, mild laxity, and early signs of aging.4. Customized Light-Depth Chemical PeelsFormulated at varying strengths to treat concerns such as hyperpigmentation, acne scarring, and uneven tone while minimizing post-treatment sensitivity.5. KP (Keratosis Pilaris) Smoothing TreatmentA targeted protocol using glycolic, azelaic, and mandelic acids combined with calming botanicals to reduce the roughness and redness commonly associated with keratosis pilaris on the face, arms, and legs.The studio notes that interest in these services spans multiple age groups and skin types, with particular growth among clients in their 30s and 40s who are incorporating preventive and maintenance treatments into their routines. Beyond Facials plans to release its full 2025 holiday scheduling availability and any seasonal adjustments later this month through its website and social media channels.About Beyond FacialsLocated in Santa Monica, Beyond Facials is a boutique skincare studio focused on non-invasive, evidence-based treatments designed for sensitive and reactive skin.Media ContactBeyond Facials Teaminfo@beyondfacials.beauty (mailto:info@beyondfacials.beauty)(310) 404-6987www.beyondfacials.beautyInstagram: @beyondfacials_la

