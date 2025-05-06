Beyond Facials Santa Monica introduces a Mother’s Day Facial Experience specially formulated for mature sensitive skin

Mother's Day at Beyond Facial with Hydrafacial

A gentle anti-aging facial for Mother’s Day, designed for mature, sensitive skin—featuring Hydrafacial boosters without harsh acids or suction.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Facials introduces a Mother’s Day Facial Experience specially formulated for mature sensitive skinBeyond Facials has introduced a special Mother’s Day limited-time Advanced Anti-Age Facial treatment at their Santa Monica studio. This treatment serves as a gentle restorative option for mature and sensitive skin instead of harsh peels and aggressive exfoliants which moms can use to achieve results without experiencing irritation.The idea for the facial came directly from client requests. “Many of our regular Hydrafacial clients were asking what they could book for their moms—something that’s effective, but also more relaxing,” says Elvira, the esthetician of Beyond Facials. “So we created this experience to deliver visible corrective and nourishing benefits with a soothing, non-invasive approach.”The Advanced Anti-Age Facial merges the studio's signature custom facial with a Hydrafacial infusion using booster serums like Hydralock HA, Firm, Babor, and Restore—known for hydrating, firming, and revitalizing mature skin. Delicate mature skin types can benefit from highly concentrated serum treatments since this process excludes both intense vacuum suction and acid-based exfoliation.Beyond Facials’ Santa Monica studio offers this exclusive service during May. The studio offers a special promotional rate which you can find out about by contacting them directly.Details:Promo Name: Advanced Anti-Age Facial for Mother’s DayLocation: Beyond Facials operates at 2730 Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica, CA.Booking: https://beyondfacials.beauty Availability: May 1–31, 2025Promo Pricing: Available upon requestContact: 310-404-6987Beyond Facials delivers personalized non-invasive treatments that fuse science-based formulas with a tranquil experience. This Mother’s Day, the team invites clients to celebrate the women in their lives with a service that prioritizes both results and relaxation.About Beyond FacialsBeyond Facials operates as a facial treatment studio in Santa Monica where clients receive personalized services designed to safely treat sensitive and delicate skin. Beyond Facials provides noticeable skin improvements without irritation with Hydrafacial treatments, custom facials using gentle peels, nano needling, and other stress-free skincare methods.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.