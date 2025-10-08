LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION CELEBRATES ITS 34TH ANNIVERSARY GALA HONORING ICONS WHO SHAPED THE SOUND AND BUSINESS OF MUSIC

L to R: Honoree Jimmy Jam, Da Bratt, Anthony Hamilton and Honoree Terry Lewis (photo cred: Arnold Turner, Eclipse Images) L to R: Honoree Jimmy Jam, Ray Harris and Honoree Terry Lewis off stage (photo cred: Arnold Turner, Eclipse Images) Honoree DeDe McGuire, Host of the Nationally Syndicated "DeDe In The Morning" Radio Show recieves Frankie Crocker Radio Personality Award (photo cred: Arnold Turner, Eclipse Images)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Living Legends Foundation, Inc. (LLF) made history this past weekend as it hosted its 34th Anniversary Awards Gala in Atlanta, Georgia, for the first time in the organization’s storied history. The star-studded celebration brought together music executives, artists, radio personalities, and industry pioneers for an unforgettable evening honoring the visionaries who have shaped the business and culture of Black music.Hosted in the heart of Buckhead, the gala served as both a reunion and a moment of reflection for the music community, paying tribute to those whose work continues to influence generations. The evening was led by LLF Chairman David C. Linton and LLF President Azim Rashid, who welcomed hundreds of guests from across the country for a night of recognition, connection, and celebration.“People often ask me, what makes a living legend? Well, the first part is obvious — but the second part isn’t about age or how many years you’ve worked. It’s about your impact on the culture. How have you moved Black music forward? How have you impacted the lives of those who make the music, or those who bring it to the world?” said Chairman David C. Linton in his opening remarks.Among the evening’s most celebrated honorees were Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, recipients of the Ray Harris Lifetime Achievement Award. The multi-GRAMMY Award-winning producers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were honored for their four-decade legacy of crafting timeless, culture-defining hits for artists including Janet Jackson, New Edition, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.Reflecting on the honor, Jimmy Jam shared, “I take a snapshot of my day to check I’m with who I am supposed to be and doing what I should be doing. When I look around this room, I know I am right where I’m supposed to be.” Terry Lewis humbly added, “We are just two guys who like to make music. You all are the ones who made them hits.”Broadcasting icon James L. Winston, President & CEO of the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters (NABOB), was presented with the A.D. Washington Chairman’s Award for his decades of leadership and tireless advocacy for Black-owned media. Cynthia Horner, publisher and CEO of Right On! Digital received the Media Icon Award for her pioneering work as a journalist and cultural historian who gave voice to generations of Black artists through authentic storytelling.The Jerry Boulding Radio Executive Award went to Kashon Powell, Vice President of Programming for iHeart Chicago, who was recognized for her innovative leadership and stewardship of emerging talent in radio. DeDe McGuire, host of the nationally syndicated DeDe in the Morning show, took home the Frankie Crocker Radio Personality Award, which was celebrated for her excellence, authenticity, and unmatched connection with millions of listeners nationwide.Karla Redding-Andrews, President and Founder of the Otis Redding Foundation, accepted the Legacy Award on behalf of her mother, Zelma Redding. The award honored the family’s ongoing work to preserve Otis Redding’s legacy and empower youth through music education. Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, presented the award.The Music Executive Award went to Samantha Selolwane, Head of Promotions at RCA Music, for her trailblazing career in artist promotion and her influence in shaping the success of today’s top performers. Carole Carper, a respected broadcast and music industry executive, was recognized with the Mike Bernardo Female Executive Award for her decades of leadership and mentorship of women in media.The Kendall Minter Entertainment Advocate Award was presented to Louise West, CEO of West Entertainment Services, by GRAMMYAward-winning artist Anthony Hamilton, who paid tribute to West’s trailblazing career representing some of the industry’s most influential artists and her unwavering dedication to integrity and creative rights.First Entertainment Credit Union, Director of Community Sales Meyoung Spektor, presented LLF with the CineFi Choice Award in recognition of its leadership in advancing diversity, education, and legacy preservation in entertainment. The honor, which celebrated the launch of First Entertainment’s new CineFi app, was presented to LLF.Closing the evening’s tributes, Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas, the powerhouse duo behind Quality Control Music, were honored with the Impact Award for redefining modern hip-hop and entrepreneurship, which Dazayah Walker accepted on their behalf.The gala, hosted by Skip Cheatham, Program Director for The D.L. Hughley Show, featured entertainment by acclaimed flutist Ragan Whiteside, who performed a soulful medley of hits written and produced by honorees Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and songs by Atlanta-based artists, Brick, TLC, Usher, and Outkast.The red carpet and VIP reception buzzed with star power as Da Brat, hip-hop trailblazer, and Jesseca Dupart, beauty mogul and entrepreneur, arrived in high style. They were joined by super-producer Polow Da Don; Q Parker, GRAMMY Award-winning member of 112; Jay Will, star of Paramount+ series Tulsa King; Kron Moore of Tyler Perry’s The Oval; Terrell Carter of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black; Drea Nicole and Lex P of the Pour Minds Podcast; music mogul Michael Mauldin, and broadcast legend Dyana Williams, alongside Ed Lover, iconic radio personality and TV host; Abdul Ra’oof of The S.O.S. Band; legendary DJ Kool DJ Red Alert; Michael Julian Bond, Atlanta City Council; Prophet Stiggers, Co-Founder & Co-Chair of the Black Music Action Coalition and more — all saluting this year’s honorees for their leadership, longevity, and lasting impact on the culture.The Foundation proudly acknowledges the generous support of its corporate partners, whose collaboration made this milestone celebration possible. Sponsors include Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, 91.9 WCLK, First Entertainment Credit Union, Elite Auto Source, Rolling Out, Berry Gordy Family, OneRPM, Mays Law Group, Miles Ahead Entertainment, RCA Records, Thea Mitchem, Vernon Brown and Cash Money Records, each representing a vital part of the ecosystem celebrating creativity, community, and cultural preservation. Additional support has been provided by Kaleidoscope Hair Products, Camille Rose, Atlanta Hawks, Radio One, Audacy, HBCU GO, Butun Body, SESAC, Paramount/MTV, and Mamasita Miracle Butter.For photos and assets, please click here

