Multi-GRAMMY® Award-winners, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to Receive The Living Legends Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award

NABOB President James L. Winston to Be Honored with the Chairman’s Award Alongside Six Female Executive Trailblazers

Receiving the Ray Harris Lifetime Achievement Award is a beautiful full-circle moment; being honored by an award named after someone who championed us in our earlier career feels incredibly special.” — Music Icons, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Living Legends Foundation, Inc. (LLF) is proud to announce that music icons Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and media advocate James L. Winston will receive top honors at the 2025 Annual Awards Dinner and Gala. This year’s event will mark a new chapter in the Foundation’s legacy as it heads to Atlanta, Georgia, for the first time, taking place Friday, October 3, 2025, at Flourish by Legendary.“Receiving the Ray Harris Lifetime Achievement Award is truly a beautiful full-circle moment for us,” stated Music icons, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. “Ray saw potential in young artists like us over 40 years ago as members of The Time at Warner Bros Records. When we were fired from The Time, our first Jam and Lewis productions were for Ray who had moved to SOLAR Records. So, being honored with an award named after someone who championed us in our early career feels incredibly special. It's also particularly meaningful to be recognized in the same lineage as our friend and mentor, ‘The Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant, who also received a Living Legends Foundation Award. Clarence taught us the concept of using our power to break barriers and nurture Black talent in our industry. Finally, it’s also appropriately full circle being honored in Atlanta where a snowstorm changed our lives forever.”In keeping with the Foundation’s mission to uplift and recognize trailblazers whose work has left an indelible mark on the industry, this year’s award recipients represent the very best of leadership, vision, and enduring influence in Black music, broadcasting, and media.Ray Harris Lifetime Achievement Award: Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Legendary Producers & Songwriters, Flyte Tyme ProductionsFrom redefining the sound of contemporary R&B to collaborating with a who’s who of global superstars, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are widely considered one of the most influential and successful producing duos in music history. The multi GRAMMYAward-winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have collaborated with a diverse array of artists including Prince, Michael Jackson, Boyz II Men, Sting, Elton John, Mary J Blige, Usher, Beyonce, Rihanna, Earth, Wind & Fire, Mariah Carey, New Edition, Morris Day, The Time, and Janet Jackson to name a few. Their creative genius, pioneering spirit, and chart-topping hits have shaped generations, set new standards, and inspired countless artists and producers."It is both an honor and a thrill for the Living Legends Foundation to present the 2025 Ray Harris Lifetime Achievement Award to the incomparable Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis,” said Azim Rashid, President of LLF. “For decades, their groundbreaking production, songwriting, and commitment to excellence have helped shape the very fabric of modern music. Their influence spans generations, genres, and global charts, and their legacy inspires artists and executives alike. We are proud to recognize their monumental contributions to the industry and celebrate the enduring impact of their work."Chairman’s Award: James L. Winston, President & CEO, National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters (NABOB)A tireless advocate and leading voice for diversity in media ownership and access, James L. Winston has championed opportunities and empowered Black broadcasters throughout his career. As President of NABOB, he has been instrumental in fostering sustainable growth and representation for Black-owned radio and television stations across the country. In recognition of his visionary leadership and unwavering dedication, the Living Legends Foundation will present James L. Winston with the 2025 Chairman’s Award.David C. Linton, Chairman of LLF stated, “When choosing the Chairman's Award, I look for a person whose leadership has had a profound impact on our culture. Jim Winston is such a person. Black radio has been the backbone of Black music's exposure from day one and later television. Black ownership allowed our music to flourish when others didn't see its value. NABOB, under Jim's leadership, has given black broadcasters a voice in D.C. by bringing Black owners together as a united force. Broadcast ownership means so much to our people. We are honored to salute him.”These honorees join an extraordinary slate of six women who will also be recognized at this year’s dinner, as previously announced. This occasion marks a historic milestone for the Living Legends Foundation—as, for the first time in its thirty-four-year history, the organization will honor six women. The list includes: Kashon Powell, Radio Executive (Jerry Boulding Radio Executive Award); DeDe McGuire, Host of the Nationally Syndicated "DeDe In The Morning" Radio Show (Frankie Crocker Radio Personality Award); Samantha Selolwane, Head of Promotions, RCA (Music Executive Award); Cynthia Horner, Publisher, Right On! Digital (Media Icon Award); Carole Carper, Broadcast & Music Industry Executive (Mike Bernardo Female Executive Award) and Louise West, CEO, West Entertainment Services (Kendall Minter Entertainment Advocate Award).For more details about the Dinner and Gala, please visit livinglegendsfoundation.com or to purchase tickets see link enclosed ; and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.For photos and assets, please click here THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION, Inc.Founded in 1991 and incorporated in 1992, the Living Legends FoundationInc, is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization and has been funded primarily with corporate contributions and individual donations. The 34-year-old organization’s mission is to assist those who have served the music industry and who have a confirmable need. This assistance is provided in a manner that maintains the dignity of those who may receive financial help. Many former music industry employees worked during a time when 401Ks and retirement packages were not available – and even today, in this era of downsizing and mergers, the uncertainty of career stability within the industry has grown. The organization expanded its mission to provide scholarships to college students.

