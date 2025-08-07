Quality Control and Otis Redding Foundation Founders complete the final honoree list for LLF 2025 Awards Dinner

2025 Impact & Legacy Award Honorees (L to R: Impact Award recipients, Kevin “Coach K” Lee & Pierre “P” Thomas, and Legacy Award recipient, Zelma Redding

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Living Legends Foundation(LLF) today announced the final additions to its 2025 class of honorees, officially completing the lineup for this year’s highly anticipated Awards Dinner and Gala: Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas, the visionary COO and CEO behind Quality Control Music, and Zelma Redding, President and Founder of the Otis Redding Foundation.Joining the previously announced honorees, these iconic figures represent the Foundation’s ongoing mission to uplift and acknowledge those whose transformative contributions have shaped the landscape of Black music, media, and culture. With their inclusion, this year’s Gala is set to be an unforgettable celebration of excellence and impact. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation’s assistance programs, providing emergency aid to industry professionals in need.Impact Award: Kevin “Coach K” Lee & Pierre “P” Thomas, COO & CEO, Quality Control MusicAs visionary architects behind Quality Control Music, Coach K and P have transformed the culture and commerce of hip-hop. Their label is responsible for launching global careers for acts such as Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Cardi B, and City Girls, among others. Their entrepreneurial drive, relentless advocacy for their artists, and commitment to community development have redefined industry standards and fostered a new wave of creative excellence and Black ownership. Coach and P were named Billboard's Executives of the Year and Variety's Innovators of the Year in 2018, recognizing their visionary leadership and game-changing impact on the music industry.Legacy Award: Zelma Redding, President & Founder, Otis Redding FoundationZelma Redding’s enduring commitment to nurturing creativity and supporting arts education stands as a testament to her late husband Otis Redding’s vision and influence. Through tireless philanthropy and leadership of the Otis Redding Foundation, she has empowered countless young people, secured her husband’s legacy, and cultivated future generations of artists, dreamers, and leaders.These honorees join a distinguished slate of leaders being celebrated this year. The previously announced honorees include:- Ray Harris Lifetime Achievement Award: Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Producers/Writers, Flytetyme Productions- Chairman’s Award: James L. Winston, President & CEO, National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters (NABOB)- Music Executive Award: Samantha Selolwane, Head of Promotions, RCA- Media Icon Award: Cynthia Horner, Publisher, Right On! Digital- Jerry Boulding Radio Executive Award: Kashon Powell, Vice President Programming, iHeart Chicago- Frankie Crocker Radio Personality Award: DeDe McGuire, Host of the Nationally Syndicated "DeDe In The Morning" Radio Show- Mike Bernardo Female Executive Award: Carole Carper, Broadcast & Music Industry Executive- Kendall Minter Entertainment Advocate Award: Louise West, CEO, West Entertainment ServicesThe honorees will be celebrated at the Living Legends Foundation 2025 Annual Awards Dinner and Gala—marking a signature milestone as the event moves to Atlanta, Georgia for the first time. Taking place on Friday, October 3, 2025, at Flourish by Legendary, this year’s celebration underscores the city’s pivotal role in shaping Black music and culture. Skip Cheatham, Executive Producer and Program Director for The DL Hughley Show, will once again serve as the evening's host. Tickets are available and expected to sell quickly -- reserve yours today at livinglegendsfoundation.com or click here to purchase . Connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube for updates.

