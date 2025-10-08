Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 09, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 09, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Spencerville Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Auglaize Moulton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Clark Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield & Clark County, Ohio

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont Batavia Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Columbiana Columbiana County Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance Central Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 STRS Examination Central Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 SERS Examination Franklin Norwich Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Beavercreek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton City of Sharonville

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Community Improvement Corporation of Sharonville

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Harrison

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Downtown Cincinnati Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Hardin Upper Scioto Drainage and Conservancy District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Northern Hardin County Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Huron City of Norwalk

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake City of Willoughby Hills

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Licking County Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Sylvania Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mercer Southern Mercer County Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Miami West Milton Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Montgomery Oakwood Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Washington-Centerville Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Macedonia Community Development Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Perry Perry County Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pickaway Teays Valley Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 SERS Examination Teays Valley Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 STRS Examination Putnam Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Shelby Anna Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Village of Anna

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit City of Dover

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Wayne County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Wayne County Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

