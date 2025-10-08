Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 09, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 09, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Spencerville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Auglaize Moulton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clark Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield & Clark County, Ohio
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Batavia Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Columbiana Columbiana County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Defiance Central Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 STRS Examination
Central Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 SERS Examination
Franklin Norwich Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Beavercreek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton City of Sharonville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Community Improvement Corporation of Sharonville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Harrison
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Downtown Cincinnati Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hardin Upper Scioto Drainage and Conservancy District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Northern Hardin County Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Huron City of Norwalk
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake City of Willoughby Hills
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Licking County Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Sylvania Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer Southern Mercer County Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Miami West Milton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Oakwood Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Washington-Centerville Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Macedonia Community Development Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Perry Perry County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway Teays Valley Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 SERS Examination
Teays Valley Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 STRS Examination
Putnam Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Shelby Anna Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Village of Anna
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
City of Dover
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Wayne County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Wayne County Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

