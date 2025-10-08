Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 09, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 09, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Spencerville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Auglaize
|Moulton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark
|Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield & Clark County, Ohio
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Batavia Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Defiance
|Central Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|STRS Examination
|Central Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|SERS Examination
|Franklin
|Norwich Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Beavercreek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|City of Sharonville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Community Improvement Corporation of Sharonville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Harrison
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Downtown Cincinnati Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hardin
|Upper Scioto Drainage and Conservancy District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Northern Hardin County Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Huron
|City of Norwalk
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|City of Willoughby Hills
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Licking County Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Sylvania Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|Southern Mercer County Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Miami
|West Milton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Oakwood Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Washington-Centerville Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Macedonia Community Development Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Perry
|Perry County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway
|Teays Valley Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|SERS Examination
|Teays Valley Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|STRS Examination
|Putnam
|Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Anna Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Village of Anna
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|City of Dover
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Wayne County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Wayne County Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
