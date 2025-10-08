DUI/ Attempting to elude gross neg manner.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4007187

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/4/2025 at 2350 Hours

STREET: US Route 4

TOWN: Ira

ACCUSED: Ruby J Ianni

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence, attempting to elude while operating in a grossly negligent manner.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 4, 2025, at approximately 2350 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks attempted to stop a vehicle on U.S. Route 4 in the Town of Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator failed to stop, and the vehicle fled the area. A short time later, the vehicle was located in the rest area on U.S. Route 4 in the Town of Ira.

Troopers made contact with the operator, who was identified as Ruby Ianni (24) of Fair Haven, Vermont. During the interaction, Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Ianni was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer in a Grossly Negligent Manner.

Ianni was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 20, 2025 10:00AM

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.