Schneider Industries and S4M Announce Online Auction for 1,200 TPD Soybean Crush Facility in Greenwood, MS

Comprehensive Sale Features Complete Processing Line Including DTDC System, Extraction Train, Meal Handling, and Utilities

This project reflects the precision and collaboration required to make a technically complex sale seamless for buyers.” — Josh Schneider

GREENWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Industries , in collaboration with Solutions 4 Manufacturing (S4M), has announced the online auction of a 1,200 Tons-Per-Day Soybean Crush Plant located in Greenwood, Mississippi. The auction offers a complete array of mechanical, solvent extraction, desolventizing, drying, and utility systems, ideal for repurposing, reinstallation, or spare parts recovery.The facility—originally designed for full-seed preparation through crude soybean oil production—represents a rare opportunity to acquire an integrated, high-capacity crushing operation. Over 375 lots have been inventoried and cataloged for technical accuracy and ease of evaluation. The auction is now live and will close October 15 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.Key Equipment Highlights Crown Desolventizer-Toaster-Dryer-Cooler (DTDC): 12-High Crown unit (Lot 108) engineered for high-efficiency solvent removal, heat conditioning, moisture adjustment, and cooling of meal output.Extractor System: Continuous loop extractor with miscella circulation and solvent recovery for consistent throughput and optimized extraction efficiency.Solvent Recovery & Condensation: Includes primary and secondary condensers, evaporators, economizers, distillation columns, and associated heat exchangers.Meal Handling & Conveyance: Complete drag conveyor network, bucket elevators, rotary airlocks, and dust collection equipment.Utilities & Ancillaries: Steam boilers, air compressors, tanks, pumps, and process control systems supporting continuous operation.“Solutions 4 Manufacturing provided six months of detailed field management and decommissioning to ensure each system was safely dismantled, documented, and prepared for sale,” said Josh Schneider, Vice President of Schneider Industries. “This project reflects the precision and collaboration required to make a technically complex sale seamless for buyers.”The partnership between Schneider Industries and S4M combines on-site engineering expertise, comprehensive process documentation, and digital auction technology to deliver a transparent, data-driven liquidation process for industrial clients worldwide.Auction DetailsFacility Location: Greenwood, MississippiAuction Close: October 15, 10:00 a.m. CTTotal Lots: 375+Register & Bid: https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/schneiderind/catalogue-id-schneider10577 Media ContactJosh SchneiderVice President, Schneider Industries📞 (314) 853-2636✉️ joshs@schneiderind.comTroy FezlerSolutions 4 Manufacturing📞 (217) 245-2919 ext. 301✉️ troy@solutions4mfg.com

