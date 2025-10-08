Macau Cultural Assets Exchange Joins China’s National Copyright Trade Alliance

On site at the plaque conferring ceremony.

New council membership strengthens cross-border IP cooperation and expands global copyright trading opportunities.

MACAO, MACAO, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, the Macau Cultural Assets Exchange www.mce.mo ) was invited by the National Copyright Trading Center Joint Conference to formally join the National Copyright Trading Center Joint Conference, becoming a council member of the National Copyright Trading Center Joint Conference.Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) primarily serves as a global trading platform for cultural property rights across categories including culture, arts, film and television, sports, gaming, and animation. These rights encompass copyrights, IP licensing, intellectual property, trademarks, and other related assets. The exchange specializes in cross-border transactions, facilitating the import of overseas cultural property rights into China and the export of domestic Chinese cultural property rights overseas.The National Copyright Trading Center Joint Conference is an authoritative, professional, and non-profit NGO organization and resource platform in China's copyright trading sector. Established jointly by domestic cultural property, copyright, and IP licensing enterprises and institutions, it adheres to the principles of “consultation, collaboration, sharing, and mutual benefit,” actively promoting copyright trading and industry development.The collaboration between the Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) and the National Copyright Trading Center Joint Conference internationalizes China's cultural property trading, copyright transactions, and IP licensing. Simultaneously, it fosters multifaceted strategic cooperation in copyright valuation, trading, financing, monitoring and rights protection, and consulting.The National Copyright Administration of China's “14th Five-Year Plan for Copyright Work” explicitly states: “Advance the development of national copyright trading centers. Consolidate and enhance the role of the National Copyright Trading Center and Trade Base in promoting copyright industry development, emphasizing their functions in copyright valuation, trading, financing, monitoring and rights protection, and consulting. Closely integrate with local resource advantages to establish specialized and professional copyright trading centers.”The Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) and the China National Copyright Trading Center will jointly advance resource sharing and collaborative development among copyright trading centers based on this plan, establishing a global trading platform for Chinese cultural property rights, copyrights, and IP licensing. Additionally, both parties will explore solutions for global intellectual property registration, copyright registration and rights confirmation, as well as cross-jurisdictional legal solutions for intellectual property.近日，澳門文化產權交易所（ www.mce.mo )受國家版權交易中心聯席會議邀請，正式加入國家版權交易中心聯席會議,成為國家版權交易中心聯席會議理事單位。澳門文化產權交易所（www.mce.mo）主要致力於文化類、藝術類、影視類、體育類、遊戲類、動漫類等文化產權(包括但不限於版權、IP授權、知識產權、商標等標的)的全球交易平臺，專注跨境交易，致力於將海外文化產權交易引入中國，將中國國內文化產權交易輸出海外。國家版權交易中心聯席會議是中國版權交易領域兼具權威性、專業性、非營利性的NGO組織和資源平臺。國家版權交易中心聯席會議由國內從事文化產權、版權及IP授權的企業和機構聯合建立，秉承“共商、共建、共用、共贏”的原則，積極致力於版權交易和產業發展工作。澳門文化產權交易所（ www.mce.mo )與國家版權交易中心聯席會議的合作將使中國文化產權交易、版權交易及IP授權交易國際化；同時在版權評估、版權交易、版權融資、監測維權、版權諮詢等方面進行多方面的戰略合作。中國國家版權局《版權工作“十四五”規劃》明確要求：“ 推進全國版權交易中心建設。鞏固和提升國家版權交易中心 和貿易基地在促進版權產業發展中的地位和作用， 突出中國國家版權交易中心和貿易基地在版權評估、版權交易、版權融資、 監測維權、版權諮詢等方面的功能。緊密結合地方資源優勢， 開展專門化、專業化版權交易中心建設。”澳門文化產權交易所（ www.mce.mo )將與中國國家版權交易中心聯席會議以規劃為基調，共同推動版權交易中心之間的資源共用和協作發展，共同搭建中華文化產權、版權及IP授權全球交易平臺。此外，雙方將共同探討相關的全球知識產權登記、版權登記與確權的解決方案以及知識產權跨法系的法律解決方案。

