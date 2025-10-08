UES’s Repowered-to-Electric School Buses and Shuttles Now Serving Special Needs Kids and Seniors in Oregon & New Jersey

Starting the journey towards sustainability

Operating in each state since Summer 2025, these former diesel vehicles now deliver emissions-free, quiet, and healthier rides for our most precious passengers

HOLBROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From coast to coast, Unique Electric Solutions (UES) is proud to announce the successful operation of its repowered-to-electric school buses and community shuttles in two key states. Since Summer 2025, UES vehicles have been serving special needs students in Oregon and senior citizens in New Jersey, proving the value of converting trusted diesel vehicles into zero-emission, electric-powered transportation.

First Repowered School Bus Serving Special Needs Riders in Oregon

In Beaverton, Oregon, the Beaverton School District launched its first repowered-to-electric school bus in August 2025. Originally a 2016 Blue Bird diesel, the bus now runs 60 miles daily on an all-electric system designed and installed by UES, transporting students requiring wheelchair lifts, onboard aides, and other special assistance.

It is the first diesel-to-electric school bus conversion in the Pacific Northwest, and features a 180kWh LFP battery that allows the school bus to travel up to 120 miles on one charge. UES worked with the school district and Forth Mobility - a leader in electrifying transportation that reduces pollution and barriers to access - to successfully deliver this pilot project.

“Beaverton School District is proud to lead the way with the first diesel-to-electric school bus conversion in the western United States,” said Craig Beaver, Administrator for Transportation at the school district. “Thanks to our partnership with Forth Mobility and Unique Energy Solutions, the bus delivers excellent handling and performance. UES has proven to be a strong and responsive partner — helping us quickly address the normal challenges that come with pioneering this technology.”

Benefits for Special Needs Riders

Across the country, K-12 instructors and transportation staff are stating that children with special needs—particularly those on the autism spectrum or sensitive to noise—benefit greatly from electric school buses. Quieter, smoother rides mean students often arrive at school calmer, more focused, and ready to learn. Drivers and aides also report improved communication with students thanks to reduced engine noise, allowing for greater safety, easier de-escalation, and a more positive travel experience.

“The quieter environment of our electric buses makes it easier for drivers to hear student voices, respond to concerns, and provide a calmer, safer ride,” added Beaver. “For children with special needs, this makes a meaningful difference.”

Clean Shuttle Service for Senior Citizens in New Jersey

In New Jersey, three UES repowered-to-electric shuttle buses are now transporting senior citizens in the Township of Maplewood, Township of Lakewood, and Passaic County. These community shuttles travel between 25 and 100 miles daily, providing no-cost, emissions-free transportation to medical appointments, wellness programs, and community activities.

The project involved converting brand-new vehicles—delivered directly from the manufacturer to UES’s facility—by removing the combustion engines and installing UES’s advanced electric drive systems.

“All of the technology used in UES conversions mirrors the components of OEM-built electric vehicles,” said Joseph Ambrosio, President and CEO of UES. “Mileage, emissions reductions, and warranties are equivalent to new EVs, but with the cost savings and flexibility that only repowers provide. Whether it’s a bus already in service or a new vehicle just delivered, UES can make the transition to electric quicker and more cost-effective.”

Local distributor H.A. DeHart & Son partnered with UES to deliver the shuttles. “We were proud to help these townships and the county put healthier, cleaner vehicles into service for their senior residents,” said Brandon Lewis, EV & Business Development Specialist. “Some municipalities even plan to use them for children’s day camps and parks programs, expanding community benefits. Operation has gone smoothly, and we look forward to growing this partnership.”

Why Repowers Matter

Repowering existing vehicles is emerging as a key pathway for scaling zero-emission transportation. Repowered buses typically cost about 50% less than purchasing new electric buses while allowing school districts, municipalities, and operators to extend the life of existing fleet assets and drivers.

A recent School Bus Fleet report identified New York, Oregon, and Massachusetts among the top 10 states with the highest number of electric bus commitments. UES already has repowered buses operating in New York and Oregon, with Massachusetts soon to follow—demonstrating the critical role repowers play in accelerating equitable access to clean transportation.

About Unique Electric Solutions (UES)

UES specializes in repowering medium- and heavy-duty vehicles with advanced electric propulsion systems. Based in Holbrook, NY, UES provides scalable, cost-effective solutions that extend the lifespan of commercial vehicles while eliminating tailpipe emissions. Learn more at www.uesmfg.com.

