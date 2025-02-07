Unique Electric Solutions Secures Executive Order from California Air Resources Board for School Bus Electrification

Continue the journey towards sustainability

Unique Electric Solutions (UES), receives official approval for the uniqueEV®-SchoolBus-C electric conversion kit for school buses from leading manufacturers.

SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unique Electric Solutions (UES) a manufacturer of electric vehicles and propulsion systems, has been awarded an Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), officially approving the uniqueEV®-SchoolBus-C electric conversion kit for installation on school buses from leading manufacturers. This milestone reinforces UES’s commitment to delivering sustainable and zero-emission solutions for the school transportation sector.

The Executive Order certifies that the uniqueEV®-SchoolBus-C conversion system meets California's rigorous air quality and emissions standards, ensuring compliance with state regulations while providing a cost-effective path to electrification for school districts and fleet operators.

Transforming School Transportation

The uniqueEV®-School Bus-C is approved for installation on 2010-2024 model year school buses from Thomas Built, Blue Bird, and IC Bus with a minimum wheelbase of 250 inches. This conversion enables existing diesel-powered school buses to transition to fully electric, zero-emission operation.

The uniqueEV®-School Bus-C system includes:

• Advanced Traction Motor & Inverter for optimized vehicle performance

• High-Capacity Battery Pack ensuring reliable, long-range operation

• Integrated Hydraulic & Air Systems to maintain vehicle functionality

• Electric Cabin Heating for passenger comfort

A Proven Path to Zero Emissions

With this Executive Order, UES strengthens its leadership in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) enabled electrification solutions and expands its impact on fleet sustainability. The uniqueEV®-School Bus-C not only eliminates tailpipe emissions but also allows districts to benefit from lower operating costs and improved air quality for students and communities.

“We are excited to receive this official recognition from CARB, solidifying our ability to help school districts and fleet operators transition to zero-emission transportation,” said Joe Ambrosio, President and CEO of Unique Electric Solutions. “This approval reaffirms our commitment to providing reliable, scalable, and cost-effective electrification solutions that support clean energy initiatives.”

About Unique Electric Solutions

Unique Electric Solutions (UES) specializes in the electrification of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, offering innovative conversion solutions for commercial fleets. The company is a leader in V2G-ready technology, allowing fleets to integrate with renewable energy and grid infrastructure. UES is dedicated to reducing emissions, lowering operational costs, and enabling a cleaner transportation future.

For more information about Unique Electric Solutions and the uniqueEV®-SchoolBus-C, please visit www.uesmfg.com

