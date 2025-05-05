Unique Electric Solutions Receives EPA Certificate of Conformity for 2025 Heavy-Duty Vehicle Family

UES Medium Duty Conversion

EPA Certifies UES’s 2025 Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle Family, Validating Zero-Emission Technology and Regulatory Compliance for Vocational and Highway Tractors

HOLBROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unique Electric Solutions Inc. (UES), a leader in medium and heavy-duty electric vehicle powertrain solutions, is proud to announce that it has received a Certificate of Conformity from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its 2025 model year heavy-duty highway tractors and vocational vehicles.

The certificate, numbered SUES2VOCVMDU-001, covers vehicle family SUES2VOCVMDU, a part of the Compression-ignition Medium Heavy-Duty Vehicles – Multipurpose sub-category. Issued on March 11, 2025, and valid through December 31, 2025, the certification confirms that UES vehicles meet all applicable EPA requirements under the Clean Air Act for this class of vehicle.

“This certification marks a major milestone for UES and further validates our commitment to delivering high-performance electric vehicle solutions that meet or exceed the most stringent environmental standards,” said Joe Ambrosio, President and CEO at UES. “As the transportation industry continues to electrify, our certified vehicle family is positioned to provide clean, reliable, and regulatory-compliant options for fleet operators across the country.”

The certified family incorporates advanced technologies and meets a stringent CO₂ emissions standard of 246 grams per ton-mile, with actual projected emissions for this family rated at zero grams per ton-mile, reflecting the zero-emission nature of the UES electric powertrain.

This EPA Certificate of Conformity is required for all motor vehicles sold in the United States and demonstrates that the UES vehicle family conforms in all material respects to the design and emissions specifications set by the EPA for the 2025 model year.

About Unique Electric Solutions

Unique Electric Solutions (UES) specializes in the electrification and repowering of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles with advanced electric propulsion systems. UES offers scalable, cost-effective conversion solutions that extend the lifespan of commercial fleets while eliminating tailpipe emissions. As a leader in V2G-ready technology, UES enables fleet integration with renewable energy and grid infrastructure. Committed to reducing emissions, lowering operational costs, and driving a cleaner transportation future, UES is paving the way for sustainable commercial mobility.

Victor Pliego

Sr. Business Relationship Manager

Unique Electric Solutions

505 333 0073 ext. 524

