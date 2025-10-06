Charles Neil Floyd appointed interim U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington

Tacoma – Charles Neil Floyd was sworn in today as interim United States Attorney for the Western District of Washington. Chief U.S. District Judge David G. Estudillo administered the oath of office. U.S. Attorney Floyd was appointed by Attorney General Pam Bondi on September 16, 2025.

“Like many Northwesterners, I first experienced the beauty and outdoor opportunities in Washington while stationed at JBLM in the late 1990’s as part of the legal staff on the base,” said U.S. Attorney Floyd. “In 2009, I was able to make Western Washington my home while continuing my legal service to my country as part of the Army JAG Corps, as an attorney with the Department of Homeland Security, and later as an Immigration Judge with the Department of Justice.”

U.S. Attorney Floyd will lead an office of approximately 85 attorneys and 70 support staff. Assistant U.S. Attorneys (AUSAs) enforce the criminal laws of the United States by directing investigations and prosecuting cases developed by a network of federal law enforcement agencies. The office also fills a critical role as legal counsel for the United States government in civil litigation and affirmative civil enforcement.

U.S. Attorney Floyd is deeply familiar with the work of the Justice Department. Following law school and a judicial clerkship, U.S. Attorney Floyd served in various legal roles while on active duty with the U.S. Army. In 2004, Mr. Floyd joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, and for over five years handled a wide range of federal criminal matters including violent crime, white-collar crimes, health care fraud, mail and wire fraud, bank embezzlement, child exploitation, immigration violations, and identity theft.

In 2009, U.S. Attorney Floyd and his family returned to Western Washington, and he served as Assistant Chief Counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In that role he handled detention and removal proceeding before the Immigration Court and worked closely with Federal and local law enforcement to provide training on criminal and Constitutional issues.

Even as he served his country with DHS and DOJ, Mr. Floyd continued to serve in the Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps, as a reserve officer. In November 2015 he was deployed to Iraq for six months as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. He retired from the JAG Corps in 2023 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

In 2018, Mr. Floyd was appointed to be an Immigration Judge in the Executive Office of Immigration Review, presiding over asylum, removal, and bond hearings.

Most recently, in March 2025, U.S. Attorney Floyd was called back to Washington DC to serve as Special Counsel for Immigration Enforcement in the FBI Office of General Counsel. In that role he advised the General Counsel and FBI leadership on all aspects of immigration enforcement. Mr. Floyd coordinated with the Office of the Deputy Attorney General and all DOJ law enforcement components to provide guidance and training on the implementation of immigration enforcement priorities.

U.S. Attorney Floyd has a Masters of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, a law degree with honors from the University of Arkansas, and a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from Harding University.