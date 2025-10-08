Mindful Nutrition Observes World Mental Health Day with Special One-Day Event

Mindful Nutrition carries a variety of hot cocoa and functional drink products. Mindful Nutrition offers sugar-free, non-GMO, and dairy-free hot cocoa products to complement a balanced lifestyle.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of World Mental Health Day, Mindful Nutrition will be hosting a special one-day event on October 10th, offering customers 30% off sitewide with the code MIND30. The company, founded by veteran and mental health advocate Josh Davis, views this day as an opportunity to highlight the importance of mindfulness, balance, and compassion, values deeply embedded in the company’s mission.

For Josh Davis, the creation of Mindful Nutrition stems from a personal journey toward healing and self-awareness. A former Army staff sergeant and medevac crew member in Afghanistan, Davis faced the challenges many veterans encounter after returning home, including post-traumatic stress and anxiety. Through his experience, he discovered the positive impact of mindfulness, self-care, and intentional living. His mission became clear: to help others build their own mindful practices and create space for reflection in their daily lives.

Mindful Nutrition’s hot cocoa blends are thoughtfully crafted to encourage moments of pause and presence. Made with carefully selected, high-quality ingredients, each cup invites you to slow down and enjoy a mindful ritual of warmth and comfort. Designed to complement a balanced lifestyle, these delicious hot cocoa products serve as a gentle reminder to take a break, breathe deeply, and be fully present in the moment.

Mindful Nutrition integrates nature and science to craft hot cocoa products that encourage balance, presence, and daily self-care. Every initiative from the brand reflects its core purpose - to encourage individuals to practice mindfulness and intentional living as part of a balanced lifestyle. The company’s October 10th event is not only a celebration of World Mental Health Day but also an invitation for its community to pause and reflect on the importance of mental health support, both personally and collectively.

Customers can participate in the October 10th event by visiting the Mindful Nutrition website and entering code MIND30 at checkout to receive 30% off their purchase. The offer is valid for one day only.

Mindful Nutrition remains dedicated to fostering a culture of mindfulness and awareness, supporting individuals in creating more intentional, balanced lives - one mindful moment at a time.

