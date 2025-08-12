Inc. 5000 Lists Lumea Among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Lumea, a leader in digital pathology, was named to the Inc. 5000 list, earning a spot in the top half of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed its most prestigious ranking, the annual Inc. 5000 list, with Lumea earning a place in the top half of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia."Being in the top 50% of the Inc. 5000 list is a tremendous honor and a powerful validation of Lumea's mission and the dedication of our incredible team," said James Thackeray, CEO of Lumea. "This recognition is a direct reflection of our relentless focus on innovation and our commitment to empowering efficient, affordable, and accessible digital pathology . We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved and excited for the future as we continue to transform cancer diagnostics."For over a decade, Lumea has elevated the standard of care in cancer diagnostics through innovation in tissue technology and digital pathology, delivering greater precision, efficiency, and accessibility for healthcare providers and the patients they serve. As the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology, Lumea processes more digital diagnoses than any other provider nationwide and has expanded its reach to five continents. This placement on the Inc. 5000 list reflects the company’s rapid growth and reaffirms Lumea's positioning as a key player in the future of healthcare technology.“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine. Inc. stated that this year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. For the complete list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 About LumeaLumea is powering efficient, affordable, and accessible digital pathology through simplified, workflow-driven innovation with both tissue-handling technology and a best-in-class viewer with AI-driven workflows. As the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology, Lumea is processing the highest volume of digital cases nationwide. With over a decade of expertise, Lumea has set the standard for efficiency, quality, and premium cancer diagnostics. With a global presence spanning five continents, Lumea supports over half of the U.S. urology market and top dermatology and gastroenterology groups, optimizing tissue integrity, boosting detection rates, and delivering measurable ROI. By placing patients at the core of its mission, Lumea is transforming pathology for a more precise and efficient future. Learn more at https://lumeadigital.com MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

