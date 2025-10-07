Statement on second anniversary of 7 October attacks

On the second anniversary of the 7 October attacks, the NUJ remembers the journalists and civilians killed in the ongoing conflict.

Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023 killed over 1,200 people, including 850 civilians, with 250 Israelis and foreign nationals kidnapped.

Among those killed were four journalists. Editors Shai Regev and Ayelet Arnin were killed at the Supernova music festival. Photographers Yaniv Zohar and Roee Idan were killed in Kibbutz Nahal Oz and Kibbutz Kfar Aza, respectively.

A fifth Israeli journalist, Oded Lifshitz, was taken hostage by Hamas. In February Lifshitz’ body was returned to his family.

On 14 October 2023 the NUJ’s National Executive Committee (NEC) published a statement calling for the protection of journalists covering the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

These calls were not heeded. Over the last two years at least 223 Palestinian journalists - alongside at least 65,000 other civilians - have been killed by the Israeli military. Most recently freelance photojournalist Yehya Barzak was killed in a shelling in Deir Albalah on 30 September. Camera operator Mohammed Alaa Al-Sawalehi and photojournalist Rasmi Jihad Salem were killed in airstrikes on Gaza City on 17 September and 2 September, respectively. On 31 August correspondent Islam Abed was killed along with her husband and children in another airstrike on Gaza City.

Israeli forces have also killed nine journalists in Lebanon, nine journalists in Yemen, and one journalist in Syria.

The NUJ publishes the names of all journalists killed in the conflict on the frontpage of its website and continues to campaign for global action, including: an immediate ceasefire; the release of all remaining hostages; access for foreign reporters to Gaza; protection for local journalists; and the expedition of an investigation by the International Criminal Court into the deliberate targeting and killing of journalists.

The NUJ encourages members who wish to provide practical support and solidarity for journalists and their families affected by the conflict to donate to the IFJ’s Safety Fund.

