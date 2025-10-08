Fort Worth's Fall Art Festival Announces Winning Entrants to be Showcased at Clearfork, October 24 to 26
4th Annual Art Worth Festival, a Celebration of Visual Arts & Classical Music on the Lawn of The Shops at Clearfork, October 24, 25 & 26 Artists Announced.
The Art Worth Festival, a celebration of visual arts and classical music, is pleased to announce the Artists who have been invited to exhibit in 2025. The successful entrants, selected from among hundreds of applicants, exemplify superlative levels of skill in 3-D disciplines ranging from glass and metal work to wood and clay, as well as 2-D media, such as painting, print-making, and photography.
Eighty-nine artists were invited to participate in this year’s event. The festival is focused on slow but steady growth: adding artists as growth in festival attendance and patronship merits. Eventually, as many as 120 artists could be included.
Many outstanding Texas Artists are included in the exhibition, which includes artists from 19 states. Many of whose names are familiar at top festivals across the United States; among them are award winning mixed media artist Carrie Pearce; her husband, renowned wood worker, James Pearce; Fredrick Prescott, known for his life-sized sculptures of large animals from long-horns to elephants; and famed Santa Fe Ceramic artists Cathra-Anne Barker and Richer Meyer.
The full list of Art Worth Artists invited for 2025 follows; examples of their work may be viewed on the festival’s website
<https://artworthfest.org/artists-2025>.
Artist Selected to Exhibit Home Base Medium
Jeanne Akita North Richland Hills TX Fiber, wearable
Diane Allison Fort Worth TX Glass, Cold Worked
Anne Marie Antici Shreveport LA Fiber, wearable
Jake Asuit Cleveland GA Metalworks
Jonah Ballard Phoenix AZ Painting
Cathra-Anne Barker Santa Fe NM Ceramics, functional
Jason Barnett Galena Park TX Painting
Greg Brown Fort Worth TX Mixed Media, 2 Dimensional
Patricia Burroughs Spring TX Mixed Media, 2 Dimensional
Rick Castro Fort Worth TX Painting
Robert Chozick Plano TX Photography
Ryan Curtis Manila AR Mixed Media, 2 Dimensional
Amy Davis Fort Worth TX Jewelry, Metalwork
Greg Davis Fort Worth TX Photography
Hanna de Volska Fort Worth TX Jewelry, Metalwork
David del Solar North Richland Hills TX Painting
Ekaterina Denisova Plano TX Painting
Eric DePan Houston TX Glass, Blown
Kristin DeSantis Allenspark CO Jewelry, Metalwork
Kristin DeSantis Allenspark CO Mixed Media, 3 Dimensional
Roger Disney Tulsa OK Painting
Dana Duval New Orleans LA Fiber, wearable
Jana Epstein Atlanta GA Photography
Denise Fletcher Allen TX Jewelry, Metalwork
Douglas Fulks Lees Summit MO Drawing
Lynn Greenwade Mena AR Ceramics, decorative
Barbara Holloway Galisteo NM Fiber, wearable
Megan Horan West Chester PA Jewelry, Other
Laurie Huff Rockwall TX Painting
Aaron Hunt Forney TX Mixed Media, 3 Dimensional
Sharon Johnston Dallas TX Jewelry, Metalwork
David Julian Red Feather Lakes CO Photography
Carol Kaminski Greensboro NC Sculpture
Aron Kapembeza Princeton TX Sculpture
Guiteau Lanoue Missouri City TX Mixed Media, 2 Dimensional
Elaine Lanoue Missouri City TX Painting
Heather Laurie Denver CO Fiber, wearable
Michael Lee Simsboro LA Painting
Katherine Likos Webster Groves MO Jewelry, Lapidary
Patsy Lindamood Huntsville TX Drawing
Helene Bernhard Little Trinity TX Painting
James Loveless Jr Fort Worth TX Painting
Barbara Marcus-McKenna Lyons CO Printmaking
Orvilla McDaniel Georgtown TX Jewelry, Other
John McDonald Valley Center KS Glass, Blown
Craig McMillin Lacombe LA Ceramics, Decorative
Richard Meyer Santa Fe NM Ceramics, Decorative
Sean Miller Washington IA Painting
David Miner Dallas TX Painting
Barbara Mittler Arlington TX Mixed Media, 3 Dimensional
Eric Mort Austin TX Glass, Other
Maria Navarra New Braunfels TX Fiber, wearable
Suzette Nesbitt Reeds Spring MO Jewelry, Metalwork
Marilyn Ohara Plano TX Jewelry, Lapidary
Liliana Olmos Houston TX Jewelry, Metalwork
Jose Paternoster West Palm Beach FL Jewelry, Metalwork
Carrie Pearce Peoria IL Mixed Media, 2 Dimensional
James Pearce Peoria IL Wood
Amelia Perry Richmond TX Jewelry, Metalwork
Noah Peters Bixby OK Wood
Larry Pile Dallas TX Glass, Kiln Fired
Steffen Plistermann Santa Fe NM Glass, Blown
Whitney Pollock Dallas TX Mixed Media, 3 Dimensional
Fredrick Prescott Santa Fe NM Metalworks
Leslie Ravey Burton TX Fiber, non-wearable
Steve Riley La Veta CO Photography
Eryn Rosenbaum Dallas TX Jewelry, Metalwork
Rita Marie Ross Austin TX Metalworks
Kristin Schillaci Santa Fe NM Photography
Melanie Schlossberg Houston TX Jewelry, Metalwork
Jeremy Serna Brownwood TX Painting
Jimmie Shealey The Woodlands TX Painting
Christopher Smith Liberty Hill TX Drawing
Matthew Snook Norman OK Wood
Frank Sowells Jr. Dallas TX Mixed Media, 2 Dimensional
Donny Spencer Weatherford TX Drawing
Greg Stehle Aledo TX Wood
Jonathon Stopper Sarasota FL Jewelry, Metalwork
Lewis Tardy Mattawan MI Sculpture
Fred Tate Austin TX Jewelry, Metalwork
Kandi Underwood Mineola TX Jewelry, Other
Cassidy Watt Santa Fe NM Metalworks
Bronwen Weber Dallas TX Sculpture
Zoe White Conroe TX Painting
Taylor Winn Austin TX Painting
Wayne Wise Dublin TX Fiber, non-wearable
Riki Yarbrough Boerne TX Mixed Media, 2 Dimensional
Art Worth’s jury for the 2025 selection included directors of top national festivals: Artisphere (Greenville, SC); & Coconut Grove Arts Festival (Miami, FL), as well as three Fort Worth TX gallery owners: Margery Gossett (Artspace 111); Pam Summers (Cliff House Gallery); and Rebecca Low, who has recently shuttered her eponymous gallery space. The Art Worth Festival aims at presenting work of a caliber equal the level of the nation's top art fairs.
In addition to the displays of the artists who juried into the exhibition, the Art Worth Festival also features continuous demonstrations of art disciplines such as glassblowing, metalsmithing, woodturning, and more; this is aimed at increasing public understanding of the skills and talents involved in creating art.
The three-day event also showcases Classical Music, with performances by area ensembles ranging from elementary and high schools to The Fort Worth Opera. The Shops at Clearfork’s feature a dozen restaurants, offering a wide array of dining options & Libations will be available on the lawns, thanks to Clearfork’s CRÚ Food & Wine Bar.
The fourth annual edition of the Art Worth Festival will take place Friday, October 24 (10am to 6pm), Saturday, October 26 (10am to 6pm); Sunday, October 22 (11am to 4pm), on the Lawn of The Shops at Clearfork.
