Fort Worth's Fall Art Festival Announces Winning Entrants to be Showcased at Clearfork, October 24 to 26

4th Annual Art Worth Festival, a Celebration of Visual Arts & Classical Music on the Lawn of The Shops at Clearfork, October 24, 25 & 26 Artists Announced.

If you love art, art demonstrations, and you like hanging out with artists, this is the place to be. The show is free, the restaurants are top notch and the music trends toward classical.” — Thomas Lake, Community Volunteer

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Art Worth Festival has revealed the roster of Artists selected by its panel of jurors to exhibit at this year’s event, on the lawns of The Shops at Clearfork , in Fort Worth, Texas, October 24, 25 & 26.The Art Worth Festival, a celebration of visual arts and classical music, is pleased to announce the Artists who have been invited to exhibit in 2025. The successful entrants, selected from among hundreds of applicants, exemplify superlative levels of skill in 3-D disciplines ranging from glass and metal work to wood and clay, as well as 2-D media, such as painting, print-making, and photography.Eighty-nine artists were invited to participate in this year’s event. The festival is focused on slow but steady growth: adding artists as growth in festival attendance and patronship merits. Eventually, as many as 120 artists could be included.Many outstanding Texas Artists are included in the exhibition, which includes artists from 19 states. Many of whose names are familiar at top festivals across the United States; among them are award winning mixed media artist Carrie Pearce; her husband, renowned wood worker, James Pearce; Fredrick Prescott, known for his life-sized sculptures of large animals from long-horns to elephants; and famed Santa Fe Ceramic artists Cathra-Anne Barker and Richer Meyer.The full list of Art Worth Artists invited for 2025 follows; examples of their work may be viewed on the festival’s website https://artworthfest.org/artists-2025 >.Artist Selected to Exhibit Home Base MediumJeanne Akita North Richland Hills TX Fiber, wearableDiane Allison Fort Worth TX Glass, Cold WorkedAnne Marie Antici Shreveport LA Fiber, wearableJake Asuit Cleveland GA MetalworksJonah Ballard Phoenix AZ PaintingCathra-Anne Barker Santa Fe NM Ceramics, functionalJason Barnett Galena Park TX PaintingGreg Brown Fort Worth TX Mixed Media, 2 DimensionalPatricia Burroughs Spring TX Mixed Media, 2 DimensionalRick Castro Fort Worth TX PaintingRobert Chozick Plano TX PhotographyRyan Curtis Manila AR Mixed Media, 2 DimensionalAmy Davis Fort Worth TX Jewelry, MetalworkGreg Davis Fort Worth TX PhotographyHanna de Volska Fort Worth TX Jewelry, MetalworkDavid del Solar North Richland Hills TX PaintingEkaterina Denisova Plano TX PaintingEric DePan Houston TX Glass, BlownKristin DeSantis Allenspark CO Jewelry, MetalworkKristin DeSantis Allenspark CO Mixed Media, 3 DimensionalRoger Disney Tulsa OK PaintingDana Duval New Orleans LA Fiber, wearableJana Epstein Atlanta GA PhotographyDenise Fletcher Allen TX Jewelry, MetalworkDouglas Fulks Lees Summit MO DrawingLynn Greenwade Mena AR Ceramics, decorativeBarbara Holloway Galisteo NM Fiber, wearableMegan Horan West Chester PA Jewelry, OtherLaurie Huff Rockwall TX PaintingAaron Hunt Forney TX Mixed Media, 3 DimensionalSharon Johnston Dallas TX Jewelry, MetalworkDavid Julian Red Feather Lakes CO PhotographyCarol Kaminski Greensboro NC SculptureAron Kapembeza Princeton TX SculptureGuiteau Lanoue Missouri City TX Mixed Media, 2 DimensionalElaine Lanoue Missouri City TX PaintingHeather Laurie Denver CO Fiber, wearableMichael Lee Simsboro LA PaintingKatherine Likos Webster Groves MO Jewelry, LapidaryPatsy Lindamood Huntsville TX DrawingHelene Bernhard Little Trinity TX PaintingJames Loveless Jr Fort Worth TX PaintingBarbara Marcus-McKenna Lyons CO PrintmakingOrvilla McDaniel Georgtown TX Jewelry, OtherJohn McDonald Valley Center KS Glass, BlownCraig McMillin Lacombe LA Ceramics, DecorativeRichard Meyer Santa Fe NM Ceramics, DecorativeSean Miller Washington IA PaintingDavid Miner Dallas TX PaintingBarbara Mittler Arlington TX Mixed Media, 3 DimensionalEric Mort Austin TX Glass, OtherMaria Navarra New Braunfels TX Fiber, wearableSuzette Nesbitt Reeds Spring MO Jewelry, MetalworkMarilyn Ohara Plano TX Jewelry, LapidaryLiliana Olmos Houston TX Jewelry, MetalworkJose Paternoster West Palm Beach FL Jewelry, MetalworkCarrie Pearce Peoria IL Mixed Media, 2 DimensionalJames Pearce Peoria IL WoodAmelia Perry Richmond TX Jewelry, MetalworkNoah Peters Bixby OK WoodLarry Pile Dallas TX Glass, Kiln FiredSteffen Plistermann Santa Fe NM Glass, BlownWhitney Pollock Dallas TX Mixed Media, 3 DimensionalFredrick Prescott Santa Fe NM MetalworksLeslie Ravey Burton TX Fiber, non-wearableSteve Riley La Veta CO PhotographyEryn Rosenbaum Dallas TX Jewelry, MetalworkRita Marie Ross Austin TX MetalworksKristin Schillaci Santa Fe NM PhotographyMelanie Schlossberg Houston TX Jewelry, MetalworkJeremy Serna Brownwood TX PaintingJimmie Shealey The Woodlands TX PaintingChristopher Smith Liberty Hill TX DrawingMatthew Snook Norman OK WoodFrank Sowells Jr. Dallas TX Mixed Media, 2 DimensionalDonny Spencer Weatherford TX DrawingGreg Stehle Aledo TX WoodJonathon Stopper Sarasota FL Jewelry, MetalworkLewis Tardy Mattawan MI SculptureFred Tate Austin TX Jewelry, MetalworkKandi Underwood Mineola TX Jewelry, OtherCassidy Watt Santa Fe NM MetalworksBronwen Weber Dallas TX SculptureZoe White Conroe TX PaintingTaylor Winn Austin TX PaintingWayne Wise Dublin TX Fiber, non-wearableRiki Yarbrough Boerne TX Mixed Media, 2 DimensionalArt Worth’s jury for the 2025 selection included directors of top national festivals: Artisphere (Greenville, SC); & Coconut Grove Arts Festival (Miami, FL), as well as three Fort Worth TX gallery owners: Margery Gossett (Artspace 111); Pam Summers (Cliff House Gallery); and Rebecca Low, who has recently shuttered her eponymous gallery space. The Art Worth Festival aims at presenting work of a caliber equal the level of the nation's top art fairs.In addition to the displays of the artists who juried into the exhibition, the Art Worth Festival also features continuous demonstrations of art disciplines such as glassblowing, metalsmithing, woodturning, and more; this is aimed at increasing public understanding of the skills and talents involved in creating art.The three-day event also showcases Classical Music, with performances by area ensembles ranging from elementary and high schools to The Fort Worth Opera. The Shops at Clearfork’s feature a dozen restaurants, offering a wide array of dining options & Libations will be available on the lawns, thanks to Clearfork’s CRÚ Food & Wine Bar.The fourth annual edition of the Art Worth Festival will take place Friday, October 24 (10am to 6pm), Saturday, October 26 (10am to 6pm); Sunday, October 22 (11am to 4pm), on the Lawn of The Shops at Clearfork.

