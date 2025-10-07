Charleston Competition Publishes 2025 Autumn Music Finalists

2025 Autumn Music Competition

Praised by global educators, the Charleston International Music Competition empowers artists to grow, perform, and shine on the world stage.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition (CIMC) announces the finalists of the 2025 Autumn Music Competition, featuring exceptional musicians from around the world. From timeless classical works to modern compositions, these finalists exemplify the passion, creativity, and artistry that define CIMC’s global community.Celebrating Global Talent and Artistic GrowthNow in its fifth consecutive year, CIMC has recognized over 7,000 finalists from more than 90 countries, earning praise for professional organization, an international jury, and a mission to provide meaningful recognition to musicians worldwide. Each finalist’s performance reflects years of dedication and musical excellence.2025 Autumn Music Competition Finalists:CELLOJoseph Baek, Kaitlyn Chang, Juliet Diaz Onderwyzer, Daniel Kim, Michelle Seo, Matthias Ware, Bryce WilliamsCLARINETHaorui Chen, Nathan HanFLUTEAnnabelle Lin, Sitara ShivkumarGUITARShiv SitaramHORSE HEAD FIDDLEAyush Bat-OchirOBOESidney Belcher, Chaebin JangPIANONehir Bilgiç, Alazne Bugahod, Christine Cha, Eliana Cho, Ella Chung, Hannah Chung, Sherry Dong, Adeline Gao, Benjamin Gao, Mia Gonzalez, Jason Guan, Nicolas Jaramillo-Cadavid, Krystal Jeong, Vladimir Kravchuk, Gina Le, Annelise Lee, Lincoln Lee, Orson Lin, Aithan Liu, Bradley Liu, Emily Liu, Zhuoxi Liu, Johan Ly, Gregory Mackey, Henrique Marques, Celine Merritt, Yulianna Narzullaeva, Yion Oh, Kayla Ostrow, Adelyn Pan, Izabela Pavlicek, Ariti Politou, Sarah Quesnell, Elizabeth Siva, Jayden Szeto, Olivia Tu, Ishaan Vutla, Daniel Wang, Campbell White, Beverlyn Winata, Lucas Wong, Isabel Xiong, Keanu Zeller, Nathan Zhan, Joanne Zhou, Olivia ZhuSAXOPHONEQianyu LinTARAGOTOGavril LungociVIOLAAndrew Lee, Sanjan VaidVIOLINKaitlyn Bian, River Brown, Joao Vitor Castro Silveira Chaves, David Chang, Lucas Chang, Aileen Kim, Dahoon Lee, Eric Lee, Evelyn Lee, Megan Li, Astele Liu, Jasmine Liu, Alexander Xu, Andrew Yang, Ethan ZhangVOCALLilianne Amber, Carolyn Anderson, Micaella Blas, Adalie D'Mello, Maiya Elgarhi, Junya (Annie) Fang, Sophie Jeon, Mia Layhee, Annelise Lee, Louise Lee, Suryansh Maruvada, Deeya Mehrotra, Nabhya Pant, Ariagna Reyes Melgares, Liam Swinnerton-Davis, Katherine ZhengENSEMBLESAshley Ahn, Timothy Lee, Mary Lee, Olivia Park, Andrew Kim, Subin Kim, Sophie Su, Annie Yuan, Yena Han, Ashley Ihan Kwak, Allison Kim, Ashley Seoyeon Lee, Justin Heo, Noah Lim, Angela Lee, Luke KimA Respected Global PlatformCIMC has organized over 60 successful competitions, built a YouTube channel with 23,000+ subscribers, and showcased over 7,000 finalist performance videos from artists across six continents. Many CIMC alumni have advanced to top conservatories, earned scholarships, and performed internationally, demonstrating the lasting impact of participation.Judge EndorsementViolinist and CIMC judge Mathias Boegner commented:“It’s my honor, joy and interest to be part of the Charleston International Music Competition advising panel. This competition is a friendly and welcoming platform featuring talented and established musicians from major centers and institutions to hidden corners of the world.With the style categories taking turns, there is room for standard repertoire and rare miscellaneous compositions. Glad to mention, we have positive respectful understanding in the awarding procedure, the results should be positive and fair. The contacts with participants have been enthusiastic and supportive, my own student prize winners have grown with the experience and benefit in schools and job world with having Charleston on their records. Come join us!”Is the Charleston International Music Competition Legit?Yes. CIMC’s legitimacy is confirmed by hundreds of written and video testimonials from finalists, teachers, and parents praising the competition’s organization, fairness, and meaningful recognition. Detailed judge feedback is available upon request, demonstrating transparency and professionalism.Any criticism of CIMC originates from outside sources with no direct participation in the competitions, and does not reflect the experiences of finalists, alumni, or teachers. With a documented history of over 60 competitions, thousands of finalists, and international media recognition, CIMC is recognized as one of the world’s most trusted, respected, and transparent online music competitions.Testimonials & Videos:Written testimonials: https://charlestoncompetition.com/reviews Video testimonials: CIMC YouTube Finalist Interviews Playlist Official Results & winner announcements: https://charlestoncompetition.com/results Where to WatchThe performances of the 2025 Autumn Music Competition finalists can be viewed on the official CIMC YouTube channel. Winners will be announced on October 10, 2025 on the official Results page.About the Charleston International Music CompetitionThe Charleston International Music Competition is dedicated to providing musicians of all ages, instruments, and backgrounds with a fair, accessible platform for global recognition. With more than 60 competitions, 7,000 finalists, and representation from over 90 countries, CIMC connects artists and audiences worldwide through the power of music.Visit CharlestonCompetition.com for results, upcoming deadlines, and application details.

