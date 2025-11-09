Charleston Competition Congratulates the 2025 Romantic Music Finalists

2025 Romantic Music Competition

A Global Celebration of Emotion, Expression, and Excellence in Music

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition (CIMC) proudly congratulates the finalists of the 2025 Romantic Music Competition, a remarkable group of musicians whose artistry, dedication, and emotional depth have inspired audiences worldwide. From expressive piano sonatas to soulful vocal performances, these finalists beautifully capture the spirit of the Romantic and late-Classical eras (1750–1900), where music speaks directly to the heart.Each finalist has demonstrated exceptional musicianship and perseverance, representing the finest qualities of CIMC’s international community. Their achievements remind us that true artistry transcends borders and unites people through the universal language of music.2025 Romantic Music Competition FinalistsCELLODerek Byun, Madelyn Chen, Claire Kim, Haven Kim, Catherine Lee, Jie Sheng Lee, Reanna Lee, Andrew Park, Benjamin YangFLUTEJayne Chun, Marisa Dolcimascolo, Erin Han, Katherine Oh, Aubrey YuPIANOOwin Abeysinghe, Neil Acharya, Andre Chan, Erin Cho, Polina Chorn, Anne Chu, Oliver Cohen, Yuanyuan Ding, Clarissa Fussy, Alice Guo, Rachel Han, Marjorie Heard, Lottie Hicks, Angela Hung, Connor Jung, Aakriti Kasturi, Alexander Kong, Gavin Kreth, Annelise Lee, Victoria Lee, Alice Li, Sharon Li, Mark Liebman, Christopher Lu, Emily Ma, Henrique Marques, Julie Mejer, Francesca Morra, Makayla Mou, Mishal Naqshbandi, Tal Nitka, Sophia Ohorodnik, Anqi Pan, Gilliandra Phan, Liam Phan, Lan Phung, Cole Pieck, Vanya Poddar, Rishi Rajmanna, Zlata Shtern, Aleksei Smychkovich, Wawo Takahashi, Victor Tarca, Cecilia Titan Pereira, Marianna Titus, Bryce Wang, Oliver Wu, Daniel Yang, Ellie Yang, Claire Ye, Neeleen Zarrabi, Cynthia Zhang, Cynthia ZhengTAROGATOGavril LungociTRUMPETDarren GaoVIOLAHailyn Jung, Olivia KimVIOLINKanak Baghel, Tong Cui, Amelia Cunningham, Oscar Deng, Angela Hung, Aiden Hunter, Ellen Kim, Siddharth Kravetz, Selina Lai, Ye Eun Lee, Kevin Liu, Evan Mueller, Jeremy Tang, Sibylla Tran, Tristan Wang, Tinson Xu, Ellie Zhang, Karitas ÞorsteinsdóttirVOCALAlison Fung, Julian La Rosa, Tiana White, Andrea YangENSEMBLEAnanya Mettu, Djina Alicante-Stuesse, Ashley Ahn, Timothy Lee, Mary Lee, Esther Hwang, Julia Jang, Olivia Kim, Claire Kim, Felix Sang-Zheng, Brandon Sang-Zheng, Jeongyu Lee, Esther Moon, Bryan Im, Kaitlyn Yoon, Claire ChangHonoring Global Talent and Artistic GrowthNow in its fifth consecutive year, the Charleston International Music Competition continues to be a leading global platform for musical excellence. Having recognized over 7,000 finalists from more than 90 countries, CIMC is celebrated by teachers, parents, and performers alike for its professional organization, artistic integrity, and dedication to nurturing talent.Every performance in the 2025 Romantic Music Competition reflects years of training, passion, and personal expression, values at the core of CIMC’s mission to empower musicians at every stage of their artistic journey.A Global Stage for MusiciansSince its founding, CIMC has hosted more than 60 successful competitions, building a vibrant community of artists whose performances have reached audiences across six continents. The official CIMC YouTube channel, now with over 24,000 subscribers, showcases thousands of finalist videos and serves as a digital stage for musicians to share their work with the world.Many CIMC alumni have gone on to study at top conservatories, receive scholarships, and perform internationally, a testament to the competition’s lasting impact and commitment to global music education.Teacher EndorsementRenowned Armenian piano educator Irina Amiryan shared her appreciation for CIMC’s influence on her students’ success:“Thank you very much — I have received all six of my teacher certificates! I am delighted that six of my students participated in the Charleston International Music Competition and became finalists. Our music studio (Elite Piano Studio) achieved excellent results! We earned one first place, two second places, two third places, and one fourth place.As a teacher with 50 years of experience and a judge at many prestigious competitions in Armenia, I can confidently say that the Charleston International Music Competition is an excellent platform for musicians of all genres and ages, providing both an opportunity to test their skills and a strong motivation to continue developing professionally. As an experienced educator, I am always ready to support the Competition with advice and recommendations.I sincerely hope that the Charleston International Music Competition will continue to reach new heights, attracting even more musicians into its welcoming family!”Where to WatchPerformances from the 2025 Romantic Music Competition finalists can be viewed on the official CIMC YouTube Channel.Winners will be announced on November 10, 2025, on the Official Results Page.About the Charleston International Music CompetitionThe Charleston International Music Competition (CIMC) provides musicians of all ages, instruments, and backgrounds with a fair and accessible stage for global recognition. With over 60 competitions, 7,000 finalists, and participants from 90+ countries, CIMC connects artists and audiences worldwide through the shared power of music.Visit CharlestonCompetition.com for upcoming deadlines, finalist results, and application details.

