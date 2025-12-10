Charleston Competition Announces the 2025 Global Music Finalists

2025 Global Music Competition

A Worldwide Showcase of Talent, Triumph, and Artistic Excellence

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition (CIMC) proudly congratulates the finalists of the 2025 Global Music Competition, an extraordinary group of musicians whose performances reflect exceptional skill, artistry, and dedication. Representing cultures and traditions from around the world, these musicians embody CIMC’s mission to elevate global talent and celebrate excellence in music performance.From virtuosic instrumental works to expressive vocal interpretations, this year’s finalists demonstrate remarkable versatility and commitment. Their artistry reinforces CIMC’s reputation as one of the world’s leading platforms for online music competitions, providing opportunities for meaningful recognition, international visibility, and artistic growth.Each finalist has shown outstanding perseverance and musicianship—qualities that define the vibrant, supportive international community at CIMC.2025 Global Music Competition FinalistsBASSOONJoshua ChoCELLOEthan Hahn, Roman Hu, Hyunmin Ko, Chaeyoung Lee, Jungwoo Lee, Nathan Lee, Brian Liu, Warren Park, Yeva Torossian, Lucas WongCLARINETAnna Byun, Isaac Keonwoo Kil, Anna Kim, Dylan Kim, Jihan LeeDOUBLE BASSNorman YaoFLUTEAilin Bekenova, Pearleen Chu, Heewon Gu, Ria Kashyap, Dayeon Ko, Vihana Mehta, Valeria Perez Delgado, Samantha TirinoGAYAGEUMNatalie SongGUITAREdric Chun, Kanishq ShekharHARPJane Liu, Sunnie Yan, Eliza ZeynalPIANOConrad Abrahams, Faisal Alsaud, Mira Arslan, Alisa Balata, John Barsoumian, Chloe Bogosh, Nelson Caldarari, Annabelle Cao, Ayşe Cengi̇z, Siena Chan, Ellie Chao, Chelsea Chen, Edward Chen, Erik Chen, Tai Zhi Chen, Tony Chen, Grace Cho, Sophie Chung, Nisan Danaci, Keira Dinh, Emma Dong, Armon Esmaeili, Caroline Fu, Sophia Garber, Julia Gentry, Eric Gong, Anjali Goyal, Daniel Guo, Nathan Han, Kathrine Hilberts, Alexander Hong, Jacob Hotom, Brian Hu, Sophie Hu, Olivia Hua, Lilia Hui, Likang Jiang, Orion Jiang, Nate Katz, Jeremiah Kerr, Andranik Khachatryan, Noa Koppel, Aoi Kusano, Annelise Lee, Jack Li, John Liu, Connor Ly, Emily Ma, Haoning Ma, Xiwen (Simon) Miao, Yui Nakamura, Aadhya Nanda, Gabriel Oros, Hadasa Oros, Kayla Ostrow, Alishia Overton, Om Patki, Sofia Pavlovic, Christopher Ratavousian, Keerit Sehmbey, Yuriy Shevtsiv, Zlata Shtern, Paco Sito, Nicole Sorokina, Pranav Sundarrajan, Maria Tartakovsky, Rachel Tat, Nancy Tzioumis, Vienna Vertians, Chloe Wong, Aimee Xu, Livia Xu, Arisa Yagyu, Noah Yamamoto, Ellen Yang, Kayla Yildiz, Lillian Yu, April Zhang, Jason ZhangzhengSITARSwapnil ChaudhuriTRUMPETDalia LeeVIOLALimin Huang, Prince WangVIOLINAubrey Cai, Madhvi Chittoor, Audrey Dai, Calla Dang, Oscar Deng, Yabin Dong, Noel Fang, Jasper Frelinghuysen, Samantha Friedman, Karla Huang, Leon (Pei Hsuan) Huang, Sean Jun, Kaylee Kim, Lauren Kim, Peter Kim, Siddharth Kravetz, Chaewon Lee, Jemimah Lee, Kelly Leong, Hannah Liu, Sharon Luk, Leo Meng, Henry Miller, Marissa Montgomery, Andrew Park, Lylajean Pierson, Elena Poon, Nathan Sun, Sitong Xiong, Isabella Zhang, Flora Zhou, Natalie ZhuVOCALAlyona Deb, Madeleine Drew, Jeannille Ettinoffe, Alison Fung, Krithi Ghantasala, Anisha Haldar, Elena He, Torben Heinbockel, Olivia Koo, Annelise Lee, Zoilita Lester, Sabrina Salazar, Ronav Shah, Saira Shah, Anika Shanbhag, Cayden TanENSEMBLESAmelia Chen, Lucy Phung, Milianna Lu, Mikayla Fong, James Lin, Isabella Li, Lia Rujipornwasin, David Euntaek Kim, Seoyeon Kim, Luca Veni, Aeden O'Shields, Ryeowon Kim, Chaebin Jang, Chanmin You, Kimoon Bae, Sana Roy, Hannah George, Tri City Nightingale Choir, Tri City Nightingale Choir (Elementary Division), Tri City Nightingale Choir (Middle School Division), Trisha Shah, Kana LequangWhere to WatchFinalist performances from the 2025 Global Music Competition can be viewed on the Official CIMC YouTube Channel: youtube.com/@charlestoncompetitionWinners will be announced on December 10, 2025 on the Official Results Page: charlestoncompetition.com/resultsUpcoming CIMC CompetitionsCIMC continues to expand its global reach with three major upcoming events:A celebratory year-end showcase spotlighting the most outstanding performers.One of CIMC’s most prestigious and highly anticipated annual events, drawing elite pianists from around the world.A seasonal favorite highlighting artistry across all instruments and genres.Musicians, teachers, and parents are encouraged to check upcoming deadlines and prepare early for these high-demand events.Teacher TestimonialMusic educator Regina Lott shared this inspiring reflection on her students’ experiences at CIMC:“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Artistic Director of the Charleston International Competition, as well as all the coordinators and organizers, for putting together such an exceptional event. This competition provided my students with a truly valuable opportunity to perform and compete among many talented, dedicated, and hardworking young musicians from around the world.I am deeply grateful that the Charleston International Competition upholds such high artistic standards. These standards present a meaningful challenge to young performers and, in doing so, inspire tremendous musical and personal growth. It is an honor to have my students participate in a competition that not only recognizes talent but also nurtures the qualities that define great musicianship—discipline, integrity, and expressive artistry.I am absolutely delighted for my students Gina and Yulianna and their well-deserved success. Witnessing their journey—seeing them grow through countless hours of practice, overcome challenges, and rise to the occasion—has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my teaching career.Their achievement is a testament not only to their musical talent, but to their unwavering dedication, their resilience, and their courage to step outside their comfort zones in pursuit of excellence.Competitions like this go far beyond trophies and titles—they teach invaluable life lessons in perseverance, creativity, and confidence. I am honored to have been a part of this experience, and to have witnessed the joy, pride, and sense of accomplishment that this recognition has brought to each of them.I would also like to sincerely thank the parents of my students for their consistent support, encouragement, and belief in the importance of high quality music education. Successes like these are never achieved alone—they are built on a foundation of shared passion.Once again, my deepest thanks to the Charleston International Competition for creating such an inspiring platform. Congratulations to my wonderful students—I couldn't be prouder!”

