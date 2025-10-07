Update No. 1: VSP locates body during search for missing boater in Somerset

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police locates body during search for missing boater in Somerset

SOMERSET, Vermont (Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025) — During continued search efforts Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2025, for missing 74-year-old boater David Maynard of Wilmington, a kayaker on Somerset Reservoir notified Vermont State Police auxiliary troopers of a body in the water.

Crews responded to the area, recovered the body, and were able to make initial identification as Mr. Maynard. The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm identity and determine the cause and manner of death. This incident does not appear to be suspicious.

In addition to the first-response organizations listed below, participating agencies throughout the weeklong search included underwater recovery teams and aerial units from the Massachusetts and New York state police.

The Vermont State Police thanks the members of the public and numerous first-responder agencies that provided information and assisted in the search and recovery effort.

***Initial news release, 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025***

The Vermont State Police are searching for a missing boater at the Somerset Reservoir.

Late Monday evening, troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a missing person report at the Somerset Reservoir. Family of David Maynard, 74, of Wilmington, Vermont, reported that he had taken his boat out on the reservoir and not returned. His car and empty trailer were located parked near the boat launch area. Police and fire personnel responded and checked the area. Neither David nor his boat were located. After the initial search last night, personnel continued to search the water and surrounding area all day today. Neither David nor his boat were located. The search will resume in the morning.

Involved in the search were members of the Vermont State Police Field Force, Auxiliary Unit, Search and Rescue, and Underwater Recovery Team; Vermont Fish and Game Wardens; U.S. Forrest Service; New York State Police; Wilmington Fire Department; and Whitingham Fire Department. Great River Hydro staff provided support for the search, and the Vermont State Police Victim Services Unit responded to assist the family.

David’s car is a 2002 silver Volkswagen Jetta; the boat is described as a 14-foot blue and white hulled Jon boat with a 20-30 HP engine and black trawling motor on the front.

The state police asks that anyone with information that could aid in this investigation call the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421.

- 30 -