Larysa Jaye 'The Nashville Dream' Tribute Benefit Concert to Complete Her Legacy

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Larysa Jaye’s voice was never meant to fade. On October 21, 2025, friends, fans, and the music community will come together in tribute at the Larysa Jaye Birthday Tribute, a fundraiser designed to celebrate her birthday, her impact in Nashville, help complete her music work, documentary, debut album, and other projects to further preserve her legacy.The event will be held at 1865 Club, Nashville. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.; show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $21, and donations are welcomed for those who wish to support her cause even if unable to attend. More info and tickets: larysajaye.com/benefit-concert._______________________________________________________Larysa Jaye (1984–2024) was a genre-defying singer-songwriter whose acoustic soul, country, and rock-influenced storytelling earned her a devoted following in Nashville and beyond. In June 2025, during CMA Fest, the City of Nashville officially proclaimed “Larysa Jaye Day” in recognition of her impact, making her one of the few artists to be honored in that way. That proclamation specifically highlighted her role as the only Black women with a downtown Nashville residency at the time and underscored her trailblazing presence in the heart of Music City.Throughout her career, Larysa shattered barriers. She held a weekly residency at Justin Timberlake’s Twelve Thirty Club on Lower Broadway, an area dominated by honky-tonks and touring acts, making her one of the few Black women to maintain a standing gig in downtown Nashville. She also performed regularly at Nashville International Airport (BNA), bringing live music to travelers in transit.Larysa’s artistic reach extended beyond live shows: she was accepted into the Academy of Country Music’s OnRamp program, which supports emerging artists; she collaborated with artists such as Lauren Daigle, Danny Gokey, Carrie Underwood, and Kevin Max; and she served as musical director for Nashville’s Shakespeare Festival, showing her versatility in theatre settings.Her music addressed real themes: identity, motherhood, perseverance, heartbreak, and hope. In the wake of her passing on December 8th, 2024, the loss was felt deeply in Nashville’s music community. But her story didn’t end, her family and collaborators are committed to extending her voice through new releases, a feature-length documentary, and initiatives that will expand her artistic vision.“Larysa Jaye was Music’s hidden treasure. She had this way of lighting up a room without trying. We just want to make sure her light keeps reaching people. - Carlos (C.M. James) Mcneely. (brother)“When you lose someone like Larysa, you realize legacy isn’t built on time, it’s built on impact. She didn’t get the years she deserved, but she made every second count.”- (Friend)You don’t have to be in Nashville to support this movement. Whether purchasing a ticket or making a donation via larysajaye.com/benefit-concert, you become part of ensuring her legacy endures. Even if you can’t attend, your support matters.About Larysa Jaye MusicLarysa Jaye Music, LLC is the independent label under which she releases her music. Following her passing, her brother founded C.M. Jaye Music to carry forward her creative legacy, manage Larysa Jaye Music, her catalog, and support emerging artists aligned with her vision.Learn More about: Larysa Jaye The Artist Visit: Official Website Get your tickets and/or Donate: Birthday Benefit Concert

