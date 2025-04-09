New Indie Label "C.M. Jaye Music" Honors Late Nashville Star - Larysa Jaye's first Posthumous single “No Other Face”

Old Soul. New Sound. Rebel Roots

C.M. Jaye Music honors Larysa’s legacy with “No Other Face” and sets out to champion the kind of artists she believed in.

C.M. Jaye Music. Old Soul. New Sound. Rebel Roots” — C.M. James

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful voice silenced too soon is now echoing into eternity. C.M. Jaye Music, a new Nashville-based indie label, proudly launches with the posthumous release of “No Other Face” , a fun ballad from beloved local artist Larysa Jaye , who passed away unexpectedly in December of 2024.Founded by her older brother, author C.M. James and creative entrepreneur Carlos “C.M. James” McNeely, the label was born from a promise, to protect her voice, preserve her legacy, and fulfill the vision Larysa carried not only for herself, but for a generation of artists who never quite fit the mold.“She didn’t just want to be heard , she wanted to help others be heard too,” says McNeely. “This label is that dream continued. Built for her and for the ones like her the industry often overlooks.”No Other Face captures everything that made Larysa special; a mix of soulful, southern warmth, and fearless individuality. With her guitar in hand and her voice full of quiet fire, she delivers a message that resonates deeper than genre: you don’t have to blend in to belong.Inspired by classic country storytelling but layered with gospel roots and raw emotion, the single opens with a simple truth wrapped in vulnerability: "You can bring your guitar and sing songs like me at the bar... but there's no other face in this room quite like mine." It’s a song for anyone who’s ever stood out, been stared at, or felt unseen until the spotlight hit their truth.Behind the music is a larger mission. C.M. Jaye Music was never intended to be a one-off tribute label. It was designed to grow. In addition to releasing more of Larysa Jaye’s unreleased catalog, the label plans to sign and develop artists who embody what Larysa stood for: authenticity, soul, and substance over polish.“I’m not a country artist,” McNeely adds. “I’m a big brother. But I greatly respect the genre. Real stories. Country soul. Not the formula. Not the twang-for-radio. Real voices with real things to say.”Larysa had always dreamed of helping other artists like her. Artists who didn’t fit the stereotype but had something undeniable in their sound. C.M. Jaye Music now carries that torch forward. The label’s upcoming roster will reflect that spirit.The release of “No Other Face” marks more than just a song. It marks a shift. It signals the beginning of a movement grounded in family, driven by legacy, and open to artist brave enough to be themselves."This is a legacy. This is building something that will live on long after we’re gone,” he says. “Every stream, every song, every artist we back will tell the world their own story as well.”No Other Face will be available on all streaming platforms 04/18/2025 followed by the EP "No Other Face", this spring.. Its message is universal, but its heart is one-of-a-kind.No Other Face (Like Mine)Larysa JayeWritten by Larysa JayeProduced by Billy SmileyReleased on C.M. Jaye Music LLCTo Learn more about C.M. Jaye Music and its story visit: About CM Jaye Music You can view the Press Kit For more information visit www.cmjayemisc.com Follow on social media: @cmjayemusic | @larysajayeMedia Contact: Carlos “C.M. James” McNeelyNashville, TN

A brief snippet from "No Other Face" by Larysa Jaye. Out 04/18/2025. C.M. Jaye Music

