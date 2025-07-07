C.M. James Drops '3 Shots: The Drink-A-Long Song' of the Summer, Debuts with Buzz, Challenge, and Barroom Anthem Energy

C.M. Jaye Music: Old Soul. New Sound. Rebel Roots.

Entrepreneur-turned-author, turned-label owner-turned singer C.M. James makes his music debut with “3 Shots,” a viral country party anthem-drinking game song.

They’re calling it the unofficial yet official song of the summer...and we’re just getting started. This is C.M. Jaye Music: Old Soul. New Sound. Rebel Roots.” — C.M. James, Founder of C.M. Jaye Music

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur-turned-author-turned-label owner C.M. James has officially entered the music scene — and he’s kicking the door wide open with his debut single, “3 Shots: The Drink-A-Long Song” of the Summer. This high-energy, barroom-ready country anthem isn’t just a song — it’s an experience. Complete with a built-in drinking challenge and a viral-ready hook, it’s quickly becoming a favorite across honky-tonks, tailgates, and TikTok feeds.With its rowdy rhythm and undeniable chant-along chorus, “3 Shots” feels like a country party anthem meets drinking game — and that’s exactly how fans are treating it. As the 3 Shots Challenge takes off, listeners are posting clips of themselves taking a shot each time the chorus calls for it — tagging friends and joining in on what some are calling the most fun track of the summer.But behind the party vibe is a deeper story — and a real voice.C.M. James, author of the top-selling, award-winning series "Alpha Blood: The Battle for Sanguis" and "Dreamfall: The Worst-Night Affair", and 10 other titles in a year, now expands his creative reach into music with the launch of C.M. Jaye Music. Founded in honor of his late sister, Nashville’s own Larysa Jaye, the label was created to release not only her powerful unreleased tracks, but also to carry forward her vision; a platform for soulful, genre-defiant artists who don’t fit the industry mold but deserve to be heard.“I’ve never claimed to be a singer, and I still don’t,” says C.M. James. “This song wasn’t about chasing radio play or trying to impress the music industry. I made this for the people who’ve been through something, like I did when I lost my sister, Nashville’s songbird, Larysa Jaye back in December. This track is about good times, the summer, and celebrating life while we’re still here.”Known for his rapid rise as an indie author and the founder of C.M. Jaye Music label, James is no stranger to creative pivots. After helping tell stories through books, publishing, and community projects, he’s now channeling that same energy into music.“I didn’t grow up on country music, but I’ve always respected the genre, especially the storytelling. That’s what drew me in,” he adds. “This is my salute to the power of a good song, a loud bar, a goot time, and the people you raise your glass with.”“3 Shots: The Drink-A-Long Song” of the Summer is now streaming on all major platforms. With buzz building, playlists lighting up, and the #3Shots challenges pouring in, one thing’s clear... C.M. James didn’t just drop a song, he uncorked a movement.C.M. James is just getting started. Artists, producers, writers, influencers, and industry rebels you're invited. If you're tired of chasing trends and watered down country... and ready to shape what’s next... "Come to C.M. Jaye Music"Bar owners, honky-tonks, and venues; if you're looking to bring a buzz to your bar (literally)...“3 Shots: The Drink-A-Long Song” isn’t just a track, it’s a built-in reason for patrons to order more drinks. It’s fun, it’s interactive, and it keeps the bar flowing. If you're ready to turn your crowd into a chorus and your menu into a movement feel free to reach out.Stream the track. Take the challenge. And raise your glass to summer.

"3 Shots. (The Drink-A-Long Song)" Official Video on Youtube. By CM. James | C.M. Jaye Music

