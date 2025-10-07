An Anniversary Preparing to Film in Northern Nevada

Shawn Christian - Talent "An Anniversary" Arianne Zucker - Talent "An Anniversary" StoryLed Logo

Storyled Productions is proud to announce "An Anniversary," a new psychological thriller written and directed by filmmaker Stephen George.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storyled Productions is proud to announce An Anniversary , a new psychological thriller written and directed by Reno-based filmmaker Stephen George, with a creative team rooted in Northern Nevada’s vibrant, fast-rising film community. The project reflects the region’s expanding opportunities for filmmakers and positions Nevada as a hub for independent cinema.Set during a lakeside getaway that spirals into an emotionally charged nightmare, An Anniversary explores themes of family tension, mental health, and the haunting impact of unresolved emotions. The film blends suspenseful storytelling with authentic, character-driven drama — and does so with a talented crew that represents the next wave of Nevada filmmaking.Talent Highlights (from IMDb) Arianne Zucker — Best known as “Nicole Walker” on NBC’s long-running Days of Our Lives, Zucker is a five-time Daytime Emmy nominee with more than two decades on the series and additional credits across primetime dramas and films (IMDb Bio & Awards). IMDb+2IMDb+2 Shawn Christian — A veteran of television and film, Christian’s recent appearances include Magnum P.I. (CBS) and Chicago Med (NBC), with prior turns on The Rookie (ABC) and a recurring role on Freeform’s Famous in Love; he also co-created and starred in Hallmark’s Love in the Sun (IMDb). IMDb+1FilmmakerStephen George (writer/director) leads the project for Storyled Production. George’s previous short FOR SALE won Best International Short at the Whistler Film Festival (2024) and was nominated for best Nevada Short at the Cordillera International Film Festival (2024). This is his debut feature film.About the FilmAn Anniversary is a tense, character-forward thriller set against an idyllic lakeside resort where a family’s attempt to celebrate a milestone reveals fractured bonds, escalating confrontations, and shocking consequences. With echoes of elevated psychological dramas, the film aims to spark conversation around family dysfunction, grief, and the costs of silence.A Spotlight on Northern Nevada’s Creative TalentBryon Evans, Cinematographer — With a keen eye for atmosphere and detail, Evans’ cinematography captures the breathtaking yet unsettling landscapes of the lakeside setting. His visual style enhances the film’s emotional intensity and psychological unease.Shannon Balazs, Production Designer — Balazs brings her expertise in design and storytelling to create an environment that mirrors the fractures within the Phillips family. Her attention to layered, symbolic set details grounds the thriller in a world that feels both familiar and deeply unsettling.Stephen George, Writer/Director — George, a Northern Nevada filmmaker, continues to earn accolades for his storytelling. His short film FOR SALE won Best International Short at the Whistler Film Festival (2024) and was nominated at the Cordillera International Film Festival in Reno. An Anniversary marks his debut feature and represents a major step forward for Nevada’s independent film scene.Sandra Dorst & Cody Hamilton, Co-Founders of Storyled Productions — As champions of independent cinema in Nevada, Dorst and Hamilton co-founded Storyled Productions with the mission of fostering bold, character-driven films. Their leadership not only supports George’s vision but also signals Storyled’s role as a cornerstone for emerging filmmakers in the region.A Regional Film with National ReachWhile An Anniversary features acclaimed actors such as Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian, both beloved for their roles in NBC’s long-running Days of Our Lives (DOOL), as well as a plethora of other film and TV credits to their names, the production is ultimately a testament to the talent and innovation coming from Northern Nevada.By highlighting local creatives and leveraging the proximity to stunning natural backdrops, An Anniversary positions Reno and the surrounding region as fertile ground for the next generation of independent filmmaking.About Storyled ProductionsStoryled Productions develops and produces character-driven films that blend emotional authenticity with bold genre elements. Based in Northern Nevada, the company champions independent filmmakers and stories designed to engage audiences long after the credits roll.Media ContactSandra Dorst, Executive Producer — sandradorst@gmail.com | 804-986-4638Press kit and additional materials available upon request.

