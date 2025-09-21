Stereophonic_Photo by Kristin Gallegos Stereophonic Live on Broadway - Reno Nevada Broadway Comes To Reno Pioneer Center

STEREOPHONIC MAKES ITS RENO PREMIERE AT THE PIONEER CENTER DECEMBER 2-7

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stereophonic , the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play, will make its Reno premiere at the Pioneer Center December 2-7 as part of a U.S. National Tour. Individual tickets for Stereophonic go on sale Friday, September 19. Individual tickets will be available by calling (775) 434-1050 or by visiting PIONEERCENTER.COM.Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, Stereophonic invites the audience to immerse themselves — with fly-on-the-wall intimacy — in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.The cast will include Jack Barrett as Grover, Claire DeJean as Diana, Steven Lee Johnson as Charlie, Emilie Kouatchou as Holly, Cornelius McMoyler as Simon, Denver Milord as Peter and Christopher Mowod as Reg. The cast will also include Eli Bridges, Andrew Gombas, Quinn Allyn Martin, Jake Regensburg and Lauren Wilmore. Casting is subject to change.Stereophonic, which features original songs by Academy Awardnominee and Grammy Awardwinner Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire, dominated the “Best Theater of 2023” lists, with top rankings in The New York Times, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out New York, Town & Country, TheaterMania, Theaterly, and The Spectator. In April 2024, Stereophonic became the most Tony-nominated play in history receiving 13 Award nominations. It then became the most Tony Award-winning show of the 2024 season, winning 5 Tony Awards including Best Play, Direction (Daniel Aukin), Scenic Design (David Zinn) and Sound Design (Ryan Rumery).Originally scheduled for a 14-week-only Broadway engagement, the production was extended twice by popular demand and played to sold out houses through its run.The sensation-causing play began a West End engagement in May 2025 at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre. The U.S. National Tour will officially launch at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA as part of STG’s Broadway at the Paramount 2025-2026 Season. The record-breaking Broadway production ended its run at the Golden Theatre on January 12, 2025, after 305 performances.The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair and wig designers), Justin Craig (music director) and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach). Casting is by Alldaffer & Donadio Casting. Geoff Maus is the Production Stage Manager.The U.S. National Tour of Stereophonic is produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Sonia Friedman Productions, Linden Productions, Ashley Melone & Nick Mills. The New York premiere was produced in 2023 by Playwrights Horizons.Please follow:StereophonicPlay.comfacebook.com/stereophonicplaytwitter.com/stereobway# # #National Tour Press Contacts:BOND TheatricalJenny Bates / Melissa CohenPERFORMANCE SCHEDULEPlease visit PIONEERCENTER.COM to view the Stereophonic performance schedule.About Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (PCPA) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)3 cultural organization. PCPA owns and operates the Pioneer Center, a 1,500-seat theater located at 100 S. Virginia St. in the heart of downtown Reno, Nevada. The Pioneer Center is the premier performing arts facility in northern Nevada and features a distinctive gold-anodized geodesic dome. In recognition of its historical and architectural significance, the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts is listed in the National, State, and City Registers of Historic Places.To learn more about Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts or how to donate, visit https://pioneercenter.com/ . For administrative services, call 775-686-6610

Masquerade (Official Video) from Stereophonic: Live on Broadway

