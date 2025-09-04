TMCC Your Story Starts Here TMCC President Jeffrey Alexander TMCC Aerial View, Reno NV

Truckee Meadows Community College Launches New Slogan and Community Campaign to Kick Off Fall Semester: “Your Story Starts Here”

Your Story Starts Here’ is more than a slogan—it’s a promise” — Kylie Rowe, Executive Director of Research, & Marketing at TMCC

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truckee Meadows Community College TMCC ) is proud to announce the launch of its inspiring new slogan and community campaign, “Your Story Starts Here,” marking an exciting milestone as the college kicks off the Fall Semester. This fresh campaign goes beyond a tagline to emphasize TMCC’s crucial role in helping students begin the next chapter of their lives and contribute to Northern Nevada’s future.Developed through close collaboration among TMCC faculty, staff, students, community partners, and branding experts, the new slogan reflects a shared vision of transformation, opportunity, and growth. TMCC’s unique location, “literally above the rest” overlooking downtown Reno, symbolizes its commitment to helping students aim higher and reach their full potential.“‘Your Story Starts Here’ is more than a slogan—it’s a promise. At TMCC, we open doors to opportunity for every student and connect education to the region’s growth,” said Kylie Rowe, Executive Director of Research, Marketing and Public Affairs at TMCC. “From skilled trades to university pathways, our students’ stories strengthen Nevada’s workforce and enrich our community. This campaign reminds us that the success of Northern Nevada begins with the opportunities created at TMCC,” Rowe added.With over 70 programs leading to more than 160 degrees and certificates, flexible schedules, convenient locations, and affordability, TMCC empowers students to take the first step toward their unique goals. From university transfer pathways to hands-on job training, TMCC’s commitment is clear: Whatever your story, your opportunity awaits.TMCC invites students, alums, employees, donors, and community members to join the celebration by sharing their personal TMCC stories . Whether TMCC helped build a career, ignite a passion, or achieve life goals, community members are encouraged to share photos or short videos on Instagram, Facebook, or X using the hashtag #MyTMCCStory. Featured stories will spotlight the diverse paths TMCC supports.TMCC provides flexible schedules, affordable tuition, and robust support services, empowering students to take their vital first step toward success.###About TMCCTruckee Meadows Community College is a comprehensive community college located in Reno, Nev., and is part of the Nevada System of Higher Education. With four college sites and more than 20 community locations, TMCC serves more than 11,000 students each year in state-supported programs and another 9,600 students in non-credit workforce development classes. For more information, please go to www.tmcc.edu Dandini Campus, 7000 Dandini Blvd., Reno, Nevada, 89512 | 775-673-7111 | www.tmcc.edu Nevada System of Higher Education | Dedicated to Equal Opportunity

