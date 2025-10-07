Announcing the quinticential new book on parenting, A Guide to Parenting like a leader by Janet Krebs

The cover of Janet Kreb's book Janet Krebs in action Intrducing Janet Krebs

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Itty Bitty Publishing is proud to announce that renowned leadership strategist, Janet Krebs , has achieved bestseller status with her new book, sparking a nationwide dialogue on the vital role of leadership within families. Krebs’ approachable strategies are empowering parents to foster confident, successful children by integrating everyday leadership skills at home.As society increasingly values leadership, many parents are recognizing their unique role as the “CEO” (Chief Everything Officer) of their families. Krebs’ bestseller, underscores the transformative power of everyday leadership, urging parents to view themselves not just as caregivers, but as essential guides shaping the next generation of stand-out adults. The book provides practical insights for weaving leadership skills into daily routines, addressing communication, compassion, empathy, and listening; skills Krebs reframes as “imperative human skills,” not merely “soft skills.”“Raising the stand-out adults of tomorrow requires parents to have confidence to integrate everyday leadership skills into their own homes,” said Krebs, whose expertise has already resonated with families across the country. “Your children are our future. It’s time to show them leadership skills to practice at home so they are fully prepared when they’re out on their own.”Krebs differentiates her approach by positioning leadership as a “posture, not a position,” and guiding parents to recognize that parenting itself is a powerful act of leadership. With practical tips and inspirational stories, the book aims to build confidence in every parent, reinforcing that leadership is both attainable and essential within the family unit. Suzy Prudden , an influential voice in the publishing world, remarked, “Janet Krebs is on a mission to elevate all parents into a position of leadership in their families.” This mission is clear in Krebs’ new bestseller, which provides a valuable resource for parents seeking to model and teach the skills most critical for their children’s long-term successBy encouraging parents to rethink their approach to leadership, Janet Krebs and Itty Bitty Publishing are initiating an important shift; redefining the home as a foundation for future-ready leaders. With the support of this influential new book, families everywhere are empowered to nurture independence and success in their children.Janet Krebs of Raising Independents is the leadership strategist that parents hire when they want to instill success principles within the family.Media Contact: Pam Hoffman805-279-6704pam@everydayspacer.com

