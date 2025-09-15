Itty Bitty Publishing Announces New Program Opportunities with Nationally Acclaimed Success Coach Joy Harris

Joy Harris speaking on Zoom to the Chamber of Commerce, Cincinnati, Ohio

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Itty Bitty Publishing is excited to unveil a series of new writing program opportunities in partnership with nationally acclaimed success coach and five-time Amazon best-selling author, Joy Harris of Cincinnati, Ohio. These innovative programs are designed to help aspiring and experienced writers alike transform their ideas into published works, with the support and guidance of industry leaders.Writers often struggle to find dedicated time and resources to complete their projects, but Joy Harris’s unique online workshops provide a collaborative space for writers to work together, whether on books, articles, blogs, or stories. By joining these programs, participants move from writers to published authors, gaining the skills necessary to navigate the often complex world of marketing and publication.A standout feature of these programs is Joy’s partnership with internationally acclaimed guest speakers such as Suzy Prudden of Itty Bitty Publishing. These experts join the sessions to share valuable insights and guide writers through every step of the writing and publishing journey. The focus goes beyond writing; the programs directly address the authors’ perennial challenge of marketing their work and equipping them to reach wider audiences.Joy Harris’s approach has led many to achieve their publishing dreams . “Without Joy's guidance and marketing skills I would never have been able to see my manuscript in published form,” said Rev. John Love, reflecting the impact she’s had as a mentor and motivator.Industry experts praise Joy’s method of encouraging depth and authenticity in her clients’ writing journey. “Watching Joy take her clients from idea to book is a 'Joy' for me. She really has the knack of making it safe to dive deep and bring the messages through,” added Suzy Prudden.The new program series continues Joy’s dedication to supporting professionals in a stress-free, confidence-building environment. These initiatives not only foster skill-building but also remind participants that they are experts whose messages deserve to be heard. Joy Can Help Coaching is dedicated to supporting professionals in the writing process. Joy focuses on guiding individuals in a stress-free environment while building their confidence and reminding them they are the expert and people need to hear their message.Media Contact: Dorothy Pacione424-486-1220info@joycanhelp.com

