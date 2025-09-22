Announcing the Release 'From Oy to Joy:' A GPS to Growing Older Without Getting Old

Shulamit Sofia speaking in San Francisco

Making the Best of the Rest of Your Life.

Learn how to grow older without getting old.” — Shulamit Sofia

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Itty Bitty Publishing, a leader in the publishing industry, announces the release of “ From Oy to Joy : a Soul Journey towards making the Best of your Life for the Rest of your Life”. The author, Shulamit Sofia MSW, a vibrant elder approaching her 88th birthday with vigor and enthusiasm shares in detail what has made her life so vital and full of adventure so that others can enjoy the same benefits. This timely book is designed to meet the needs of the large Boomer Generation, as well as those Mid-Lifers, experiencing the profound changes that come with The Aging Process.This first generation in history to enjoy an extended life span of 20-30 years challenges as well as opportunities that come with the gift of time has the opportunity to benefit from spiritual aging as outlined in “From Oy to Joy”. Seniors and about to be seniors will discover a GPS for making the most of the bonus of their extended life.“From Oy to Joy” offers an illuminating path forward with strategies and information leading to more satisfaction and peace of mind. This book enables the reader, newly freed from outdated roles and responsibilities, to find a path forward in life beyond traditional societal and cultural expectations. In addition, it emphasizes focusing on the gifts rather the loses such as decreased mobility and no longer having a youthful skin free of wrinkles. The reader will learn how to: reclaim time and energy by unlocking the keys to living authentically, increasing consciousness, integrating personality and learning to go inward to explore deeper levels of oneself. Thus, the reader learns to reframe aging as an adventure in order to enjoy their remaining years with renewed vigor and meaning. This liberation enables the reader to move forward in life with more vitality and to enjoy the wisdom and tranquility that comes with accepting the aging process without resistance. Suzy Prudden, CEO of Itty Bitty Publishing points out the gains in life satisfaction that comes with emphasizing the positive and eliminating the negative thoughts that diminish one’s joy.This book’s valuable contribution to guiding the reader through this new, post-adulthood or Elderhood phase is further enhanced by the participation of two New York Times best-selling authors: Chip Conley, “Learning to Love Mid-Life”, has written the foreword and John Gray, (Mars/Venus) praises this book as “A must read for those seeking to embrace life’s transition with open hearts, open minds, and open arms.”Key themes of the book include the following spiritual precepts:•Growing older without growing old•Transitioning from traditional roles and responsibilities•Learning new skills for soul growth and personal development•Becoming more authentic by becoming more integrated.• Cultivating a deeper capacity for self-awareness and mindfulnessAs longevity enables people to live increasing longer lives, “From Oy to Joy” provides guidance through the aging process, provides the information that enables the reader to better navigate the inevitable challenges, and to embrace the journey of becoming a wise elder with more grace and joy.--

