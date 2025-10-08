Fujiiryoki Launches Official U.S. Online Store, Bringing Premium Japanese Wellness Direct to Consumers

Fujiiryoki Cyber Relax Elite - 4D Dual Massage Robot Flex Frame SL Track Massage Chair

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fujiiryoki, the pioneer of massage chair technology and a global leader in Japanese wellness innovation, proudly announces the launch of its official U.S. ecommerce platform: store.fujiiryoki.com. This marks a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion, offering American consumers direct access to Fujiiryoki’s premium massage chairs and wellness products for the first time.Founded in 1954, Fujiiryoki invented the world’s first massage chair and has continued to lead the industry with cutting-edge technology, Japanese craftsmanship, and a commitment to holistic health. With the launch of its U.S. online store, Fujiiryoki aims to make its award-winning products more accessible to wellness-conscious consumers across the country.“We’re thrilled to bring Fujiiryoki’s legacy of innovation and wellness directly to our U.S. customers.”“This launch represents more than just a new website—it’s a gateway to authentic Japanese wellness, delivered with the convenience and trust of a direct-to-consumer experience.”What Customers Can ExpectAt launch, store.fujiiryoki.com will feature Fujiiryoki’s flagship massage chairs, including the Cyber Relax Ai , Cyber Relax Pro, and Cyber Relax Elite — each designed in Japan with advanced AI-based massage programs, full-body coverage, and medically certified benefits. Customers will also find:- Detailed product pages with specifications, videos, and wellness benefits- Exclusive online promotions and launch offers- White-glove delivery service available in select regions- Customer support and warranty registration directly through the siteWhy Fujiiryoki?Fujiiryoki massage chairs are recognized for their therapeutic value, combining traditional Japanese shiatsu techniques with modern engineering. The brand’s commitment to quality and innovation has earned it global acclaim, including certifications from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.A New Chapter in WellnessThe launch of store.fujiiryoki.com reflects the growing demand for at-home wellness solutions and the brand’s dedication to meeting customers where they are. With this new platform, Fujiiryoki is not only expanding its reach but also reinforcing its mission to improve lives through technology and tradition.AvailabilityThe online store is now live and accepting orders nationwide. Customers can visit store.fujiiryoki.com to explore the full product lineup, learn more about Fujiiryoki’s history, and experience the future of wellness.

