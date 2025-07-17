Fujiiryoki Announces Launch of Cyber Relax Elite, Its Most Advanced 4D Massage Chair

Cyber Relax Elite - 4D Dual Massage Robot Flex Frame SL Track Massage Chair

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fujiiryoki , the original inventor of the massage chair and a global leader in therapeutic innovation, proudly unveils the Cyber Relax Elite — a state-of-the-art massage chair that blends Japanese engineering, intelligent design, and full-body wellness into one luxurious experience.Precision Meets Comfort: A New Standard in Massage TechnologyThe Cyber Relax Elite is powered by Fujiiryoki’s 4D Dual Massage Robot system, featuring two quad-style mechanisms with eight kneading hands that deliver lifelike, synchronized massage across the back and glutes. Its Flex Frame SL-Track ensures seamless coverage from neck to glutes, adapting to the body’s natural curvature for maximum relief.Key features include:Triple Action Leg & Foot Massage: Combines gripping calf rollers, kneading airbags, and full-leg compression for a dynamic, spa-like experience.Partially Enclosed Foot Design: Accommodates up to men’s size 13 feet, with removable insoles for deeper foot massage.86 Airbags: Strategically placed for full-body compression therapy.Quadruple Heat Zones: Targeted warmth in the neck, arms, lumbar, and legs to enhance circulation and relaxation.Zero-Gravity Recline: Reduces spinal pressure and simulates weightlessness.Space-Saving Design: Requires only 4 inches of wall clearance for full recline.Smart Features for Modern LivingThe Cyber Relax Elite is more than a massage chair — it’s a wellness hub. It includes:8-Inch Full-Color Touchscreen: Intuitive control of massage programs and settings.Fingertip Control Panel: Quick access to core functions.Bluetooth Premium Sound System with Subwoofer: Immersive audio for a calming atmosphere.Wireless Phone Charging: Stay connected while you recharge.LED Accent Lighting: Enhances ambiance with chromotherapy effects.Tailored for Every BodyWith biometric fingertip sensors, automated body scanning, and a 7-inch leg extension, the Cyber Relax Elite adapts to users up to 6'4" and 300 lbs, ensuring a personalized and effective massage every time.Availability:About FujiiryokiFounded in 1954, Fujiiryoki is the world’s first massage chair manufacturer and a pioneer in health and wellness innovation. With over 70 years of engineering excellence, Fujiiryoki continues to lead the industry in intelligent, therapeutic design.Media Contact:Troy LarsonFujiiryoki Inc.📞 +1 877-217-2862📧 troy.larson@fujiiryoki.com

Cyber Relax Elite 4D Massage Chair – The Ultimate Home Spa Experience!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.