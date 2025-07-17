Cyber Relax Pro: The Next Evolution in Intelligent Massage Technology

Fujiiryoki Cyber Relax Pro Massage Chair

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fujiiryoki , a global pioneer in wellness innovation, proudly introduces its most advanced massage chair to date: the Cyber Relax Pro . Building on decades of expertise and the success of the Cyber Relax Ai, this next-generation model redefines intelligent relaxation with deeper personalization, smarter technology, and a luxurious design.Unmatched Features for the Modern Wellness LifestyleThe Cyber Relax Pro is engineered to deliver a transformative massage experience, blending cutting-edge AI with therapeutic precision. Key features include:Next-Gen AI Personalization: Learns user habits, posture, and stress points over time to deliver increasingly refined massage sessions.5D Massage Mechanism: Adds dynamic depth and rhythm to traditional 4D rollers, simulating the nuanced touch of a human therapist.ThermoFlex Heat Zones: Targeted infrared heating in the back, calves, and feet to enhance circulation and muscle recovery.Smart Posture Mapping: Real-time body scanning with adaptive pressure modulation for optimal comfort and effectiveness.Multi-Language Voice Assistant: Expanded voice control capabilities in English, Japanese, Spanish, and Mandarin.BioSync Wellness App: Syncs with wearable devices to adjust massage programs based on heart rate, sleep quality, and stress levels.A New Standard in Home Wellness“At Fujiiryoki, we believe wellness should evolve with the individual,” said Nicholas Beese, spokesperson for Fujiiryoki Inc. “The Cyber Relax Pro is more than a massage chair—it’s a responsive wellness companion that adapts to your lifestyle, your body, and your needs.”AvailabilityThe Cyber Relax Pro is now available through authorized retailers and the official Fujiiryoki website. For more information or to experience the future of intelligent massage, visit:

