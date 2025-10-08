Florida Professionals Association Announces 6th Annual 'Professionals in Paradise' Conference Focused on AI and Growth

Following a record 2025 event, Florida’s premier business summit returns to Orlando July 30 – August 2, 2026, spotlighting AI, innovation, and statewide growth

Professionals in Paradise brings together entrepreneurs, innovators, and thought leaders from across Florida to explore AI, collaboration, and new strategies driving statewide business growth” — Andy Rodriguez

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Professionals Association has officially announced the dates for its 6th annual Professionals in Paradise (PIP) Experience, returning to the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from July 30 to August 2, 2026.

Following a record-breaking 2025 event that brought together business owners, thought leaders, sponsors, and like-minded professionals from across the state, the 2026 conference will expand its focus on AI, finance, health insurance, marketing, leadership, and entrepreneurship. The multi-day experience blends education, innovation, and statewide networking in a resort environment designed for connection, collaboration, and creativity.

Florida’s Business Evolution: AI, Growth, and Collaboration:

As Florida continues to experience rapid economic expansion, PIP26 will focus on helping business owners harness AI, automation, and systems thinking to grow smarter and scale faster.

The 2026 conference will feature hands-on AI workshops, marketing masterclasses, financial and health insurance panels, and growth strategy sessions led by experts and industry pioneers. Attendees will gain practical tools they can apply immediately while connecting with founders, executives, and professionals from every corner of the state.

Florida Professionals Association has released a new highlight video capturing the energy, education, and relationships that defined the 2025 conference at Gaylord Palms.

Watch the PIP25 Recap Video: https://vimeo.com/1119187040

Sponsorship Opportunities Now Open:

A limited number of sponsorship packages are available for 2026, providing brands with year-round visibility through Florida Professionals Association’s statewide business network. Sponsors receive digital exposure, co-branded media features, and ongoing access to members within Florida’s fastest-growing professional community.

To explore sponsorship opportunities or request the official PIP26 Sponsorship Deck, visit https://floridaprofessionals.com/pip-sponsorships

“We’re intentional about who we partner with,” said Vanessa Pace, Co-Founder of Florida Professionals Association. “Our sponsors aren’t just logos on a banner. They become part of a statewide movement that supports Florida businesses all year long.”

About Florida Professionals Association:

Now in its 6th year, Florida Professionals Association is Florida’s growth engine for business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Reaching more than 300,000 businesses statewide, FPA connects members through weekly virtual networking, in-person events, and workshops focused on AI, marketing, and growth. The annual Professionals in Paradise conference brings this mission to life in Orlando, uniting like-minded professionals to learn, collaborate, and succeed together.

Learn more at https://floridaprofessionals.com.

