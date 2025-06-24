PIP25 Is Almost Sold Out — Final Chance to Join Florida’s Most Powerful Business Event of the Year

Florida Professionals Association Professionals In Paradise

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professionals in Paradise 2025, the 5th annual signature event hosted by Florida Professionals Association, is nearly at capacity. With over 96% of passes secured and just a few premium sponsorship opportunities remaining, this is the final opportunity to be part of Florida’s most impactful business gathering of the year.

From July 31 to August 3, 100 of Florida’s most driven professionals will gather at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center for a 3-day experience designed to spark relationships, unlock growth, and elevate leadership — all in a luxury setting.

Not Just a Conference — A Business Breakthrough

PIP25 is built for those who are done with surface-level events and ready for high-value, curated connections. Intimate by design, this event delivers clarity, strategy, and momentum through a format that blends learning, access, and lifestyle.

This year’s expert panels include:

AI Unlocked: Tools for Today – Real AI tools you can implement immediately

Find the Funds, Fuel the Growth – How to access capital and investor-ready planning

Exit Strategy Starts Today – Structure your business for future sale and long-term value

Stop Guessing, Start Scaling – Smarter marketing strategies that actually convert

Legal Survival Guide for Business Owners – Stay protected, compliant, and in control

Sponsorships That Go Beyond the Weekend

A limited number of sponsorships remain — and they’re designed for long-term value. Sponsors enjoy year-round exposure through Florida Professionals Association, including:

Strategic brand placement at and beyond the event

Access to our statewide member network

Co-branded media, campaigns, and future collaboration opportunities

👉 To inquire about sponsorship, email: hello@floridaprofessionals.com

Availability is extremely limited and prioritized for aligned partners.

No Waiting List. No Replays. Just One Shot.

This is your last chance to be in the room where Florida’s future is being shaped.

👉 Secure your pass or explore sponsorship options at: https://PIPOrlando.com

Don’t just hear about it. Be part of it.

More than exposure — it’s family, visibility, and relationships that last. Watch why our sponsors return year after year.

