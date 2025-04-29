Statewide Business Leaders Gather in Orlando for 5th Annual Professionals In Paradise Experience

Sharpen your strategy, grow your business, and build lasting statewide relationships at Professionals In Paradise 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

Florida Professionals Association is proud to announce the return of its signature statewide event, the 5th Annual Professionals In Paradise (PIP) Experience, taking place at the iconic Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. This multi-day event is a high-impact blend of business development, professional growth, and elevated relationship building—all set in a resort atmosphere designed to foster both collaboration and creativity.

Recognized as Florida’s premier business experience, Professionals In Paradise brings together business owners, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from across the state to connect, learn, and unlock new opportunities.

“Professionals In Paradise is designed to elevate the way business owners engage, learn, and grow,” said Vanessa Pace, Co-Founder of Florida Professionals Association. “This event is about creating real value—through meaningful connections, powerful content, and a setting that encourages both productivity and inspiration.”

What to Expect at Professionals In Paradise 2025:

Attendees can look forward to interactive panels and workshops covering marketing, legal strategy, accessing capital, and other critical topics relevant to today’s business owners—including hands-on AI workshops designed to provide actionable tools and real-time learning for immediate application.

The event also features a special keynote address focused on AI and the Future—How Emerging Technology is Reshaping Business for Entrepreneurs, offering valuable insights tailored for growth-minded professionals.

Held at the beautiful Gaylord Palms Resort, Professionals In Paradise provides a resort-style experience, blending professional development with access to world-class amenities, dining, and Orlando’s top attractions.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available for brands seeking to be represented at the event. Companies interested in connecting with Florida’s dynamic business community are encouraged to inquire for details. For sponsorship information, please visit www.PIPOrlando.com

About Florida Professionals Association:

Florida Professionals Association is a statewide organization that empowers Florida-based business owners through connection, visibility, and access to growth resources. Member benefits include:

- Statewide Business Networking and Matchmaking

- Marketing Exposure and Speaking Opportunities

- Discounted Degree Programs through Lynn University

- Access to group health insurance through the Greater Health Trust & AvMed

- AI-Powered Business Tools, including review management software and smart chatbots

- Weekly Virtual Networking Events and Monthly Educational Sessions

Florida Professionals Association is built for business owners who want to think bigger, grow faster, and build relationships across Florida. It’s not a chamber—it’s a modern business community designed for entrepreneurs serious about scaling their success.

Media Opportunities:

Florida Professionals Association is available for interviews and welcomes media coverage of the Professionals In Paradise Experience and its impact on Florida’s business community.

To request a media kit, cover the event, or schedule an interview:

Contact:

Andy Rodriguez, Co-Founder

Email: hello@floridaprofessionals.com

Save the dates and get full event details at: www.PIPorlando.com

Legal Disclaimer:

