Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Provides Statement on 2nd Anniversary of Terror Attack on Israel

LINCOLN, NE –- Governor Jim Pillen provided a statement on the second anniversary of the terror attack by Hamas on Israel, in which twelve hundred innocent people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage during the invasion.

“This marks a day of tremendous sadness. The October 7th terror attacks on the people of Israel cannot be forgotten. Today, two years later, we remember and honor the innocent victims. The state of Nebraska, under my leadership, stands in steadfast support of our ally Israel and the Jewish people as we condemn antisemitism in all forms. We pray for the return of those who remain hostage, and we are hopeful that we will soon see lasting peace in the Middle East.”