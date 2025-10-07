Gov. Pillen Appoints Hohbein as State Fire Marshal

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Doug Hohbein as Nebraska state fire marshal. Hohbein has been serving in an interim role since the resignation of Scott Cordes in early March. He has been with the agency since 1985. Hohbein’s appointment is effective immediately.

“Doug has served impressively while in the interim role and he is committed to ensuring public safety when it comes to issues like fire prevention, inspection, investigation, education, training, enforcement of codes and more,” said Gov. Pillen. “I appreciate his willingness to continue serving the state in this permanent position.”

Prior to his appointment as interim fire marshal, Hohbein was assistant fire marshal. He has a degree in fire protection technology from Southeast Community College.

