Gov. Pillen Highlights Need for Property Tax Reform on Nebraskanomics Podcast

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen says the state’s property tax crisis needs to be addressed in the upcoming 60-day legislative session. That discussion, plus his thoughts on eliminating the state’s inheritance tax were part of an interview for the Platte Institute’s Nebraskanomics podcast hosted by Jim Vokal.

In the most recent episode, Gov. Pillen emphasized the unsustainable burden of property taxes on Nebraska families, farmers, and businesses, and called for immediate action to deliver meaningful relief and foster long-term economic growth.

"Our property taxes are among the highest in the nation. This crisis is hurting every Nebraskan – from young people who dream of owning a home to seniors who fear losing theirs,” said Gov. Pillen.

Discussion during the podcast focused key reforms including reducing government spending, implementation of hard caps on local spending, reducing tax cuts and exemptions and broadening Nebraska’s sales tax base, so that spending is discretionary instead of mandated through property tax increases.

“For decades, the Legislature has allowed lobbyists and special interests to create loopholes and carveouts in our sales tax code that have shifted the burden of schools and local government to property taxpayers,” said the Governor. “To remain competitive, we must fix this imbalance, eliminate special tax carveouts for industries with the best lobbyists, and broaden our sales tax base.”

Gov. Pillen said having the state assume operational costs of K-12 public education would go a long way toward lifting the property tax burden. The approach is akin to the state assuming financial responsibility for community colleges.

Gov. Pillen said he’s once again asking state senators to partner with him in identifying viable solutions, rather than leaving the issue to be determined through a ballot initiative process.